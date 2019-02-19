App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 05:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajnath Singh reviews J&K situation; NSA, Home Secretary attend the meeting

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval too participated in the meeting which was attended by Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba, director of intelligence bureau Rajiv Jain besides others.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on February 19 reviewed the security situation in the country, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, where 40 CRPF Jawans were killed in an audacious terror attack last week, officials said.

Five security personnel, including a major, were martyred in the state on Monday in an encounter in which three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, including two top commanders believed to be behind the February14 Pulwama terror attack, were also eliminated.

During the meeting, the home minister was briefed about the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including along the Indo-Pak border, a home ministry official said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval too participated in the meeting which was attended by Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba, director of intelligence bureau Rajiv Jain besides others.

related news

The meeting also took stock of the steps being taken to hunt down the terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir and how to check attempts of infiltrations from across the border.

The home minister directed the officials to ensure that all possible steps should be taken against the terrorists currently operating in Kashmir valley and protection of innocent Kashmiris living in different parts of the country, the official said.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on February 14 in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a JeM suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

The bus was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying CRPF personnel from Jammu to Srinagar.

Lt  Gen KJS Dhillon, commander of Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, said on Tuesday that anyone who picks up the gun will be eliminated.

He also requested mothers of Kashmiri militants to persuade their sons to surrender.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #CRPF jawans #India #Pulwama terror attack

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.