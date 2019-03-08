App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 04:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pulwama terror attack: Families of slain CRPF personnel paid over Rs 1crore ex-gratia

The force is soon going to launch a special mobile application which has been designed specifically for redressal of grievances relating to the families of killed personnel of the force.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Families of the 40 CRPF personnel, killed in a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, have been paid over Rs 1 crore ex-gratia funds till now as per service rules, the force said on March 8.

Officials said the 'next of kin' of these slain personnel will also get an additional ex-gratia amount that has been announced by various state governments, where the troops hailed from, in a case-to-case basis.

A total amount of over Rs 1.01 crore has been paid to the families of the 40 personnel who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, an official from the force said.

He added that this amount includes Rs 35 lakh given by the central government as ex-gratia to the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel killed in the line of action, Rs 21.50 lakh under the risk fund, Rs 15 lakh from the 'Bharat Ke Veer' corpus and Rs 30 lakh from the SBI paramilitary service pay insurance cover.

related news

The families additionally are also being provided financial benefits from various government and non-government agencies even as some institutions have volunteered to take care of education of the wards of these personnel, he said.

"Liberalised Pension Award (LPA) is being given to all the 40 families and this amount equals to the last basic pay plus dearness allowance drawn by the killed personnel. This amount will be paid lifelong," the official said.

He added that while in some cases, the 'next of kin' of the killed personnel have been offered jobs by state governments, they are also eligible for compassionate appointment for jobs in the CRPF.

The force is soon going to launch a special mobile application which has been designed specifically for redressal of grievances relating to the families of killed personnel of the force. This will be launched soon, he said.

The 40 CRPF personnel were travelling in a force bus when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus on February 14.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has deployed as many as 61 battalions in the state, with about 65,000 personnel, and is the lead counter-terrorist and internal security force in the Kashmir valley.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 04:47 pm

tags #CRPF jawans #India #Pulwama terror attack

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Speaker Asks Umesh Jadhav, Three Rebel Congress MLAs to Appear on Marc ...

Revanna Questions Sumalatha's Political Foray Just Months After Her Hu ...

Imran Khan Says no Terrorists Will be Allowed to Attack From Pakistani ...

NCLT Allows ICICI Bank's Insolvency Plea Against Punj Lloyd Over Rs 85 ...

Muslims Attacked on Petty Pretexts Like Eating Beef Under BJP Rule: Ma ...

Ayodhya Dispute: Settlement of Dispute through Mediation was Also Sugg ...

Election Epicentre: SC's Mandir Mediation Order

In Pics, Afghanistan vs Ireland, Fourth ODI in Dehradun

World Celebrates International Women's Day, 'Badla' and 'Captain Marve ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

MSMEs created 14% more jobs in last years, claims CII survey

US economy creates paltry 20,000 jobs in February

UP, Bihar continue to be down in the dumps in HDI, says report

Apple CEO changes Twitter name to 'Tim Apple'

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat amid rising slowdown concerns; Ta ...

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Rahul Gandhi reposes faith in old guard in first list for Lok Sabha el ...

Cachar Paper Mill, Barak Valley’s only major industry, remains shut; ...

Badla movie review: Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan team up for a m ...

Pakistan’s terror 'crackdown': Interior minister is Hafiz Saeed's cr ...

Enforcement Directorate investigates Philip Morris, Godfrey Phillips f ...

NBA: Vince Carter masters art of ageing gracefully with smooth transit ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The 'pseudo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand other ...

Women's Day 2019: A must-follow list of 21 amazing Indian women on soc ...

Badla movie review: Amitabh Bachchan's film will entice you only if yo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Ranchi: Virat Kohli ...

Leila: Huma Qureshi takes over Netflix after Radhika Apte in this dyst ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt's majestic look on the poster is reminding Twitter ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Vidya Balan’s post is inspired by ...

MS Dhoni plans something special, gets team India to wear camouflage c ...

International Women's Day 2019: Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha star along ...

Women’s Day 2019: Sonali Bendre thanks her pillars of strength in th ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Here are some Indian sportswomen who ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.