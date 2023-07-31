English
    Proposal for installing tallest flagpole at Imphal to hoist tricolour received from Manipur: Govt

    Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy was asked whether any proposal is pending with the government for the installation of the world’s tallest national flagpole, to which he replied in the affirmative.

    PTI
    July 31, 2023 / 10:23 PM IST
    The Manipur government has obtained the proposal for installing the tallest flagpole in Imphal for flying the national flag.

    A proposal for the installation of the tallest flagpole at Imphal for hoisting the national flag has been received from the Manipur government, the government informed Parliament on July 31.

    Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy said this in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha. He was asked whether any proposal is pending with the government for the installation of the world’s tallest national flagpole, to which he replied in the affirmative.

    "A proposal for installation of the tallest flag pole at Imphal for hoisting the national flag has been received from the state government of Manipur,” he said.

    "State government of Manipur has been asked to revisit their proposal and submit the details for consideration of Ministry of Culture,” Reddy added.

    PTI
    Tags: #Manipur #National Flag #Parliament #Union Minister
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 10:23 pm

