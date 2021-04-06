President appoints Justice NV Ramana as the next Chief Justice of India

NV Ramana (File image: ANI)

President Ram Nath Kovind on April 6 appointed Justice NV Ramana as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana will be sworn in as the 48th CJI on April 24, and will have a term of 16 months, till August 26, 2022.

According to legal new website Bar & Bench, it will be the longest tenure as CJI in nearly a decade.

Justice NV Ramana will succeed CJI SA Bode, who will retire on April 23. Justice Ramana's name was recommended by the incumbent CJI, according to the protocol.

Justice Ramana was the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court before being elevated to the Supreme Court on February 17, 2014.

He enrolled as an advocate on February 10, 1983 and has practiced in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, and in central and Andhra Pradesh administrative tribunals.

Two weeks ago, the top court had dismissed the complaint made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to the incumbent CJI that Justice NV Ramana was interfering with the state judiciary in politically sensitive cases.