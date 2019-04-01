App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 10:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Polls: EC teams seize over Rs 1,400 cr worth cash, liquor and drugs from states

An Election Commission official said the total progressive value of seized items was Rs 1,460.02 crore as on April 1.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Suspect cash, illegal liquor and drugs valued at over Rs 1,460 crore have been seized from across the country since parliamentary election schedule was announced by the Election Commission, an official data said Monday.

Gujarat recorded the maximum seizure of these illegal inducements at Rs 509 crore. A recent seizure of 100 kg drugs off the Gujarat coast, worth an estimated Rs 500 crore, is the single largest contributor to the state's tally of seizures vis-a-vis the poll surveillance.

This was followed by seizure of illegal inducements, suspected to have been routed and used to bribe voters, from Tamil Nadu at Rs 208.55 crore.

These figures in other major states are Rs 158.61 crore in Andhra Pradesh, followed by Rs 144.39 crore in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh Rs 135.13 crore.

related news

An Election Commission official said the total progressive value of seized items was Rs 1,460.02 crore as on April 1.

The Election Commission declared dates for the Lok Sabha polls on March 10 and as per data, a total of Rs 340.78 crore suspect cash, Rs 143.84 crore worth of liquor, drugs valued at Rs 692.64 crore, gold and other precious metals worth Rs 255.93 crore and other freebies of Rs 26.84 crore have been seized, the EC data for all the states for the general elections said.

The EC has deployed hundreds of general observers, expenditure observers and static and mobile surveillance teams in the country to keep a check on flow of black money and other illegal gratification so that the level playing field of holding fair polls is not disturbed.

The seven phase polls will begin from April 11 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 10:13 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Election Commission #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Rahul Gandhi Still an ‘Amul Baby’, Can’t Deal With Situations Ob ...

WATCH | Lot of Players Jostling For Two Spots in Aussie Team: Katich o ...

Cannabis Storefronts Open in Canadian Retail Markets Six Months After ...

Election Commission Seeks Report on Yogi Adityanath's 'Modi ji ki Sena ...

IPL 2019 | Anderson ‘Shreds’ Ashwin to Bits Over Buttler Mankad Co ...

Delhi Man Robs Cab Driver Along With Friends to Celebrate Girlfriend's ...

Delhi BJP Unit to Come Out With Separate Manifesto for Lok Sabha Polls ...

Was Asked Over Phone to Press Switch, Confesses Hizbul Militant Who Ta ...

Will 'Right to Health' Feature in Congress' Vision? Party's Manifesto ...

Opposition united, post-poll alliance possible, 'job no. 1' is to defe ...

FY19 GST mop up overshoots estimates; March collections at record Rs 1 ...

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Facebook says removed pages linked to India's Congress party ahead of ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here is a list of all the promises that the ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends off day's high, Nifty holds 11,650; metal, a ...

Remain bullish on crude oil, looking at target of Rs 4,290, says Kisho ...

Prefer private sector banks over PSU banks, says Mayuresh Joshi of Ang ...

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

BJP rally in north Kashmir sees attendance of 78 people; party leaders ...

Allocating forest land in Chhattisgarh for coal mining is cause for al ...

Replacing NITI Aayog with Planning Commission will not serve any purpo ...

Naruhito's era named Reiwa ahead of emperor's abdication; Japan breaks ...

Unicorn Store, The Bold Type, Our Planet, The Silence: What to watch o ...

India Open 2019 takeaways: Kidambi Srikanth shows he is yet to hit top ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

Smartphones expected in April 2019: Huawei P30 Pro, Oppo Reno, Realme ...

IPL Live Score, KXIP vs DC in Mohali: Shikhar Dhawan departs, Delhi lo ...

Confirmed! Joe Russo to collaborate with Priyanka Chopra soon

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Joe Russo: Tom Holland has a hard time keeping his mouth shut

Ayan Mukerji shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan, calls the ...

Joe Russo confirms that Marvel Universe is ready to welcome an LGBTQ s ...

Joe Russo gives away THIS detail about Avengers: Endgame

Hema Malini begins Lok Sabha elections campaign at the golden fields o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.