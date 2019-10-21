App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Political Bazaar | Haryana sees 61% voter turnout until 5.30 pm, 53% in Maha

The BJP could well return to power in Haryana and Maharashtra given that the government at the Centre has made timely changes following a thumping victory on the 2019 general elections.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As Manohar Lal Khattar and Devendra Fadnavis await the results of the Haryana and Maharashtra assembly polls, exit polls suggest that the Bharatiya Janata Party may well return to power in both states.

The chief ministers will be looking to continue for another term given that the government at the Centre has made timely changes following a thumping victory on the 2019 general elections.

In this episode of Political Bazaar, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Viju Cherian to find out how voting concluded in both states.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 07:28 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #video

