PM Narendra Modi speaks to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Ajay Bhatt as heavy rains lash Uttarakhand

The chief minister briefed Modi about the situation and said the administration is fully alert. Modi assured Dhami of all necessary help to deal with the situation.

Moneycontrol News
October 19, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation in the state hit hard by incessant rains.

The chief minister briefed Modi about the situation and said the administration is fully alert. Modi assured Dhami of all necessary help to deal with the situation.

Modi also spoke to Union minister Ajay Bhatt, who hails from the state, in this regard, official sources said.

Five people, including three labourers from Nepal, were killed and two others were injured in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand on Monday.

State authorities have advised Chardham pilgrims not to proceed to the Himalayan temples till the weather improves.

(With PTI inputs)
Tags: #Ajay Bhatt #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Pushkar Singh Dhami #Uttarakhand
first published: Oct 19, 2021 10:44 am

