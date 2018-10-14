App
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi's silence on charges against MJ Akbar unacceptable: Congress

MJ Akbar was accused by several former colleagues of sexual harassment when he served as an editor at various media organisations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress on October 14 stepped up its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the allegations of sexual harassment against Union minister MJ Akbar, saying his silence was "conspicuous and unacceptable".

As the #MeToo movement gathered pace over the last fortnight, the Union minister of state for external affairs was accused by several former colleagues of sexual harassment when he served as an editor at various media organisations.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, senior party leader Anand Sharma questioned Modi's silence on the issue and said as the head of the government he should speak on the issue.

"It is for the prime minister to speak on this issue, let the country judge its PM by his actions. So far his silence is conspicuous. This question is not only the moral authority of the government, but his own also, and the dignity of the office he holds," Sharma said.

He claimed a prime minister, who swears by "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" and talks of women dignity, has chosen to be silent.

"His silence is unacceptable. It is the head of the government who should make his views known on the issue," Sharma said.

Akbar who returned on October 14 from a tour of Africa, said he would issue a statement later on.
First Published on Oct 14, 2018 04:00 pm

