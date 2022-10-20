English
    PM Modi, UN chief Antonio Guterres launch Mission LiFE for climate-friendly behaviour

    PTI
    October 20, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday launched Mission LiFE, a global plan of action aimed at saving the planet from the disastrous consequences of climate change. The launch comes ahead of next month's mega UN climate meet in Egypt.

    The action plan - a list of ideas on lifestyle changes that can be taken up as climate-friendly behaviour - along with the logo and tagline for Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) were jointly launched by Modi and Guterres.

    Modi said Mission LiFE will strengthen the concept of a pro-people planet, adding it aims at following a three-pronged strategy for changing people's collective approach towards sustainability.

    This includes nudging individuals to practice simple yet effective environment-friendly actions in their daily lives (demand), enabling industries and markets to respond swiftly to the changing demand (supply), and to influence government and industrial policy to support both sustainable consumption and production (policy).
    PTI
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 01:13 pm
