PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur metro stretch, Bina-Panki project on December 28

Noting that improving urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of the prime minister, the PMO said the metro project is yet another step in this direction.

PTI
December 27, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kanpur on December 28 to inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and the Bina-Panki multi-product pipeline project, the PMO said. He will also be addressing the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT-Kanpur.

This completed nine-km long section is from IIT-Kanpur to Moti Jheel. Modi will also inspect the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and undertake a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.

The entire length of the project in Kanpur is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. The 356-km long Bina-Panki project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonne per annum.

Extending from Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh to Panki in Kanpur, the project has been built at a cost of over Rs 1,500 crore, it said. The 356-km long Bina-Panki project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonne per annum. It will help the region access petroleum products from the Bina refinery, the PMO said.

At the IIT convocation, where he is the chief guest, students will be issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the institute under the National Blockchain Project. The prime minister will launch the blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable, it said.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Kanpur Metro #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
first published: Dec 27, 2021 09:18 am

