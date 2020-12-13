PM Modi pays tribute on anniversary of 2001 Parliament attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13 said the Parliament attack in 2001 will not be forgotten and said the valour and sacrifice of those who died.



We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/Aa0j6unElJ

"We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them," he said.

Eighteen years ago on December 13, terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked the Parliament complex and opened fire killing nine people.

The victims included five Delhi Police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper, two Parliament watch and ward staff and a gardener. A journalist who was injured died later. All five terrorists were shot dead.