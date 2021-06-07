PM Modi says nearly 80 crore people in India will receive free ration till November under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced on June 7 the extention of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Diwali.

In his address to the nation PM Narendra Modi has announced that more than 80 crore people will benefit under the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

"Till November, free food grains will be available in fixed quantity every month to more than 80 crore countrymen," PM Modi said.

"In this time of pandemic, the government is standing by the poor with every need, as their partner," the Prime Minister added.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana offers people of the lower income group an additional five kg of rice or wheat along with one kg of pulses.

In the address, the Prime Minister focused mainly on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the availability of vaccines. The Prime Minister said that this is a ‘once in a century’ tragedy and announced that people above the age of 18 could avail the COVID vaccine for free.