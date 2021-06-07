MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi says nearly 80 crore people in India will receive free ration till November under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana scheme

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana offers people of the lower income group an additional five kg of rice or wheat along with one kg of pulses.

Moneycontrol News
June 07, 2021 / 06:38 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced on June 7 the extention of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Diwali.

In his address to the nation PM Narendra Modi has announced that more than 80 crore people will benefit under the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

"Till November, free food grains will be available in fixed quantity every month to more than 80 crore countrymen," PM Modi said.

"In this time of pandemic, the government is standing by the poor with every need, as their partner," the Prime Minister added.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana offers people of the lower income group an additional five kg of rice or wheat along with one kg of pulses.

Close
In the address, the Prime Minister focused mainly on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the availability of vaccines. The Prime Minister said that this is a ‘once in a century’ tragedy and announced that people above the age of 18 could avail the COVID vaccine for free.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Covid #India #Narendra Modi #Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana #Prime Minister #Sanjeevani
first published: Jun 7, 2021 06:29 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey