Petrol, diesel prices today in Mumbai, Delhi, other cities

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged today, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

The last rate cut was by Delhi that reduced the local sales tax or value-added tax (VAT) on petrol from 30 to 19.4 percent from December 1 midnight, slashing the price by around Rs 8 to Rs 95.41 per litre. Diesel price also remained unchanged in Delhi at Rs 86.67 per litre.

On November 3, the Centre had gone for the highest-ever excise duty cut to bring down retail prices from record highs, reducing the duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre. Following this, many states and union territories cut VAT to give further relief to consumers.

In Mumbai, a November 4 decline had reduced the price of petrol to Rs 109.98 a litre which remains unchanged. Diesel price also stayed put at Rs 94.14 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices remained at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively.

Chennai retailed a litre of petrol at Rs 101.40 and diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 per litre.

The states and union territories that had gone for VAT reduction after the excise duty cut by the Centre include Ladakh, Karnataka, Puducherry, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim, Mizoram, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Daman and Diu.

Others include Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab, Goa, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Andaman and Nicobar, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

States that have so far not lowered VAT include those ruled by Congress and its allies: Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. TMC-governed West Bengal, Left-ruled Kerala, TRS-led Telangana and YSR Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh have also not cut VAT.

Congress-ruled Punjab has seen the biggest reduction in the price of petrol in the country after it cut VAT the most while the union territory of Ladakh witnessed the largest reduction in diesel rates.