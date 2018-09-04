App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 05:03 PM IST
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petrol at record high of Rs 86.72/litre in Mumbai; check out fuel price in other cities

In the national capital, prices of petrol and diesel surged 16 paise/litre and 19 paise/litre, respectively

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The uptrend in petrol price hikes continued on Tuesday, with the fuel touching a fresh high across the country. Petrol hit Rs 86.72 per litre in Mumbai, an increase of 16 paise from its Monday's price. The price of diesel remained static at Rs 75.74 per litre.

In the national capital, prices of petrol and diesel surged 16 paise/litre and 19 paise/litre, respectively. Petrol and diesel now cost Rs 79.31/litre and Rs 71.34/litre in Delhi, respectively, according to a price notification issued by Indian Oil Corporation.

These prices vary significantly across states depending on various tax levies and cess. The surge in fuel prices can be largely attributed to the spike in global crude prices.

Petrol and diesel in Kolkata will now cost an additional 16 paise/litre and 19 paise/litre, respectively. The revised petrol price in the city was Rs 82.22/litre and Rs 74.19/litre, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol price rose 17 paise/litre to Rs 82.41/litre.

Given the constant rise in prices, the Congress Party has been demanding bringing petrol and diesel under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 09:16 am

tags #Commodities #diesel price #diesel price hike #India #Petrol price #petrol price hike #Politics

