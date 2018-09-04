Petrol at record high of Rs 86.72/litre in Mumbai; check out fuel price in other cities

The uptrend in petrol price hikes continued on Tuesday, with the fuel touching a fresh high across the country. Petrol hit Rs 86.72 per litre in Mumbai, an increase of 16 paise from its Monday's price. The price of diesel remained static at Rs 75.74 per litre.

In the national capital, prices of petrol and diesel surged 16 paise/litre and 19 paise/litre, respectively. Petrol and diesel now cost Rs 79.31/litre and Rs 71.34/litre in Delhi, respectively, according to a price notification issued by Indian Oil Corporation.

These prices vary significantly across states depending on various tax levies and cess. The surge in fuel prices can be largely attributed to the spike in global crude prices.

Petrol and diesel in Kolkata will now cost an additional 16 paise/litre and 19 paise/litre, respectively. The revised petrol price in the city was Rs 82.22/litre and Rs 74.19/litre, respectively.

Read: Petrol price would soon touch Rs 100/litre as also the dollar-rupee: AP CM Naidu

In Chennai, petrol price rose 17 paise/litre to Rs 82.41/litre.



Relentless rise in prices of petrol and diesel is not inevitable. Because, the price is built up by excessive taxes on petrol and diesel. If taxes are cut, prices will decline significantly.

— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 3, 2018

Given the constant rise in prices, the Congress Party has been demanding bringing petrol and diesel under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).