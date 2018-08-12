App
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2018 08:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Passports damaged in Kerala floods to be replaced free of cost: Sushma Swaraj

Around 10 of the 14 districts in the state have been affected by the floods.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj announced that passports damaged in floods in Kerala will be replaced free of cost by the government.

"There are unprecedented floods in Kerala causing huge damage. We have decided that as the situation becomes normal, passports damaged on (an) account (of) floods shall be replaced free of charge. Please contact the concerned Passport Kendras," Swaraj tweeted.

Kerala has been reeling under massive floods in which over 35 people have lost their lives and thousands of people were rendered homeless. Around 10 of the 14 districts in the state have been affected by the floods.
First Published on Aug 12, 2018 08:23 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Kerala floods

