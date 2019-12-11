Parliament LIVE: Citizenship (Amendment) Bill hurts the soul of India, says Congress’ Anand Sharma

Live now
Dec 11, 2019 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Amit Shah tabled CAB in Rajya Sabha
Congress’ Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha: Your Bill fails the constitutionality test. India has always given refuge to persecuted minorities across the world.
Congress’ Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha: Significant changes have been made to the Bill since it was first introduced in 2016. But the changes that have been introduced must be scrutinised. You say this is a historic Bill...but this will be judged by our history. What is the urgency to pass this Bill? Why can’t this be referred to an Advisory Committee?
Congress leader Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha: I am convinced that the Bill you have brought is an assault on the very foundation of the Constitution of India. It is an assault on the Republic of India. It hurts the soul of India. It is against our Constitution and democracy. It fails the morality test.
“In 1985, Assam Accord happened. There is a provision in Clause 6 to protect indigenous culture of the state. I want to assure that NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government through committee to supervise Clause 6 will protect rights of Assam. All Assam Students' Union (AASU) is part of the committee,” Shah said while making his opening statement.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has concluded his opening statement. He has urged the Opposition to ask questions and get their doubts about the Bill solved.
“I will answer every question,” Shah added.
“No Muslim in India needs to worry due to this Bill. Do not get scared if someone tries to scare you. This is Narendra Modi's government working according to the Constitution. Minorities will get full protection,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said in Rajya Sabha.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is now being debated in the Rajya Sabha. Here’s a quick look at how a Constitution Amendment Bill become an Act.
Responding to concerns raised by those opposing the Bill, Union Minister Amit Shah has said that "Muslims in the country are, and will remain the citizens of the country. They need not fear anything."
Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha: This Bill provides hope for lakhs of people who are living with no permanent residency in India.
Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha: Misinformation has been spread that this Bill is against Muslims of India. I want to ask the people saying this that how is this Bill related to Indian Muslims? They are Indian citizens and will always remain, there will be no discrimination against them.