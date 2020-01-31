App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Over a dozen of global and domestic firms interested in running private trains in India

NITI Aayog and Indian Railways have come out with a discussion paper for running 150 trains on 100 routes by private operators, envisaging an investment of Rs 22,500 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

More than two dozen firms, including global majors Alstom Transport, Bombardier, Siemens AG and Macquarie have evinced interest in operating private passenger trains in India, Mint reported.

Besides, home-grown companies such as Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF) and KEC International have also shown interest in operating private trains, the report quotes a senior railway ministry official as saying.

Government’s think-tank NITI Aayog and Indian Railways have come out with a discussion paper for running 150 trains on 100 routes by private operators, envisaging an investment of Rs 22,500 crore.

Close

The privatisation of train operation, the report said, will help in introducing modern technology and rolling stock with reduced maintenance. Besides, it would provide world-class service experience to passengers and also help in reducing the supply-demand deficit. The operators could be domestic or international entities, it said.

related news

The response to the government’s proposal has been good, two senior government officials told the publication. Several domestic and global companies have shown interest in recent meetings with top bureaucrats from railway ministry and NITI Aayog, they stated.

Bids for operating 150 private trains on 100 routes will reportedly open in a few weeks.

It will take at least two years for the first private train to start running, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said.

The discussion paper came out in the first week of January. The paper titled 'Private Participation: Passenger Trains' has identified 100 routes, including Mumbai Central-New Delhi, New Delhi- Patna, Allahabad-Pune and Dadar-Vadodara.

Other prominent routes include Howrah-Chennai, Howrah Patna, Indore-Okhla, Lucknow-Jammu Tawi, Chennai-Okhla, Anand Vihar-Bhagalpur, Secunderabad-Guwahati and Howrah-Anand Vihar.

The paper, prepared for discussions with stakeholders, has split the 100 routes into 10-12 clusters. Each bidder would eligible for award of maximum three clusters, it said.

The private operator will have the right to collect market-linked fares and will be provided the flexibility of class composition and halts, the report stated.

The Tejas Express on the Lucknow-Delhi route, which was flagged off on October 4, is the railways' first experience of letting a non-railway operator run a train. The Tejas Express is run by railways' subsidiary IRCTC.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 31, 2020 01:03 pm

tags #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.