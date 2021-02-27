English
Online impersonation case: Hrithik Roshan appears before police to record statement against Kangana Ranaut

Hrithik Roshan reached the commissioner's office in south Mumbai around 11.45 am, he said. "The actor appeared before the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) officials," he added.

PTI
February 27, 2021 / 12:58 PM IST
In October 2020, actor Hrithik Roshan bought two sea-facing apartments, spread across three floors, worth Rs 100 crore in Mumbai’s Juhu-Versova Link Road. It has a private elevator and 10 parking slots. The apartments are on the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors and have a combined area of around 38,000 sq ft. (Image: Reuters)

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday arrived at the office of Mumbai Police Commissioner here to record a statement in connection with his 2016 complaint about fake e-mails in his name to Kangana Ranaut, an official said.

Roshan was summoned by theCIU of the Mumbai crime branch to record his statement, the official said. The actor had filed a complaint in 2016 alleging that someone impersonating him was e-mailing actress Kangana Ranaut from a bogus e-mail id.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Hrithik Roshan #India #Kangana Ranaut
first published: Feb 27, 2021 12:51 pm

