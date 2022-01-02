Omicron India LIVE Updates | India records 1,500 new Omicron infections, experts warn new variant is "not natural vaccine"

COVID-19 Omicron cases: India has detected a total of 1,525 cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, as per data from the Union Health Ministry on January 2. Of these cases, spread across 23 states and Union Territories, 560 have recovered or migrated, it added. Among states, Maharashtra tops the list with 460 cases, followed by Delhi at 351, Gujarat 136, Tamil Nadu 117 and Kerala

109. This brings India’s total COVID-19 tally to 34,889,132 cases with 27,553 fresh cases, while the active cases have increased to 122,801. While the death toll has climbed to 481,770 with 284 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases have increased to 122,801 comprising 0.35 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.27 percent, the ministry said. An increase of 18,020 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.55 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.35 percent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 34,284,561, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 percent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 145.44 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

India had crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.