January 02, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

Omicron India LIVE Updates | India records 1,500 new Omicron infections, experts warn new variant is "not natural vaccine"

Omicron in India LIVE: Overall there are 27,553 fresh COVID-19 cases, and the death toll has climbed to 481,770 with 284 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am

COVID-19 Omicron cases: India has detected a total of 1,525 cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, as per data from the Union Health Ministry on January 2. Of these cases, spread across 23 states and Union Territories, 560 have recovered or migrated, it added. Among states, Maharashtra tops the list with 460 cases, followed by Delhi at 351, Gujarat 136, Tamil Nadu 117 and Kerala

109. This brings India’s total COVID-19 tally to 34,889,132 cases with 27,553 fresh cases, while the active cases have increased to 122,801. While the death toll has climbed to 481,770 with 284 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases have increased to 122,801 comprising 0.35 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.27 percent, the ministry said. An increase of 18,020 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.55 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.35 percent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 34,284,561, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 percent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 145.44 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

India had crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
  • January 02, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST

    Novavax filed data with US FDA for clearance of COVID-19 vaccine
    Novavax Inc. said it filed data Friday with the Food and Drug Administration to support clearance of its long-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine, a different kind of shot than current U.S. options. Novavax said the data package is the last requirement before the company formally submits its emergency-use application next month to become the fourth U.S. COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement comes shortly after the European Commission and World Health Organization cleared use of the Maryland-based company's two-dose shot. Novavax developed a protein vaccine, similar to shots used for years against other diseases and a strategy that might appeal to people hesitant to use COVID-19 vaccines made with newer technologies. But Novavax, a small biotech company, faced months of delays in finding manufacturers to mass-produce its vaccine. (PTI)

  • January 02, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST

    Coronavirus Update - France: France sixth country with more than 10 million COVID infections
    France became the sixth country in the world to report more than 10 million COVID-19 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to official data published on Saturday. French health authorities reported 219,126 new confirmed cases in a 24-hour period, the fourth day in a row that the country has recorded more than 200,000 cases. This figure was the second highest after the 232,200 record on Friday when French President Emmanuel Macron warned the next few weeks would be difficult. The COVID-19 death toll increased by 110 over 24 hours to 123,851, the 12th highest globally.  France joined the United States, India, Brazil, Britain and Russia in having had more than 10 million cases. (Reuters)

  • January 02, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST

    Delhi prepared with 37,000 beds: Arvind Kejriwal ##COVID-19 Update: Delhi govt is prepared with 37,000 beds, currently only 246 occupied, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    COVID19 cases are increasing rapidly in Delhi, but there is no need to panic. Currently, the active cases in the city are 6360. Today, 3100 new cases expected to be reported today. Only 246 hospital beds were occupied y'day. All cases are mild & asymptomatic. As of now, only 82 oxygen beds in hospitals are occupied. Delhi government is prepared will 37,000 beds. I just want to tell you that all new cases are with mild symptoms, asymptomatic, so there is no need to panic: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)

  • January 02, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST

    Omicron natural vaccine? Experts call notion dangerous, say doesn't take long COVID into account
    The notion that Omicron is a natural vaccine is a "dangerous idea" spread by irresponsible people who don't take into account "long COVID" about which very little is understood, experts have said. The Omicron variant of COVID-19, which is said to be much more infectious than the other variants, is, however, causing milder infections, less hospitalisation and deaths which is leading to the notion that it can act as a natural vaccine. Recently, a Maharashtra health official also claimed that Omicron will act as a natural vaccine and may help in COVID-19's progression towards the endemic stage. Noted virologist Shahid Jameel said the notion that Omicron is a natural vaccine is a dangerous idea spread by irresponsible people. "It breeds complacency and is rooted more in pandemic fatigue and the inability to do more, than in evidence available at this time," he told PTI. Jameel, the former head of the advisory group to the Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortia (INASACOG), said those who advocate this don't take into account "long COVID" about which very little is understood. "Especially in India, where malnutrition, air pollution and diabetes are rampant, to willingly let people be exposed to a virus about which you understand little is not good science and public health," he said. (PTI)

  • January 02, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST

    Coronavirus Update - France: France demands masks for 11- to 6-year-olds
    French authorities announced Saturday that children six and older will have to wear masks in indoor places open to the public as new cases of the highly contagious omicron variant surge past 200,000 for the fourth consecutive day. By lowering the age of children obligated to wear masks from 11 to 6, the government is hoping to avoid shutting down schools after the holiday break. Classes resume Monday and young children will have to wear masks in public transport, in sports complexes and places of worship. The mask mandate extends to outdoor spaces in cities such as Paris and Lyon that have recently re-introduced mask wearing outside.
    On the first day of the new year, France registered 219,126 new infections, down only slightly from the daily record of 232,200 noted on the last day of 2021. French government is betting that fifth wave of the pandemic driven by the fast-spreading omicron variant can be tamed without returning to economically damaging lockdowns or curfews and without hospitals collapsing under growing numbers of gravely sick. France has lost 123,000 people to COVID-19. (AP)

  • January 02, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST

    Cinema Halls Shut, Markets Open: Haryana Govt Issues Fresh Covid Curbs for These 5 Districts
    Cinema halls, sports complexes, swimming pools and entertainment parks in Gurugram, Faridabad and three other districts in Haryana will be shut from Sunday till January 12, 2022, per the state government’s announcement, made to curb the surge of Covid-19 cases. Restrictions include a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 pm, among others. Reportedly, violators of Covid appropriate behaviours i.e flouting mask and social distancing rules will be subjected to a challan of  Rs 500. This also includes individuals who have not received any dose of vaccination or are due for a second dose. Institutional violators will be fined Rs 5000. Check full restrictions here

  • January 02, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

    Coronavirus Update - Italy: Italian health officials are warning that the rate of occupation by COVID-19 patients of hospital beds both in intensive care units and in regular wards has surpassed the critical level nationally. A top Health Ministry official, Gianni Rezza, also said on Friday evening that the incidence of cases is growing, with 783 confirmed COVID-19 infections per every 100,000 residents in Italy. The country hit another high for daily new caseloads  144,243 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours. Nearly 12% of some 1.234 million swab tests conducted since Thursday resulted positive, according to the ministry, which urged vaccinated persons to get a booster shot if they are eligible. With the nation slammed by a surge of infections largely driven by the omicron variant, the government banned public New Year's Eve celebrations. (PTI)

  • January 02, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

    Weekend Read: How COVID-19 changed therapy forever
    We spoke to psychologists and therapists across India about how attitudes to mental health have shifted during this pandemic, and the benefits and challenges of online therapy.
    Goa-based clinical psychologist Shobhika Jaju says that people have become far more forthcoming, “seeking therapy, talking about mental health, and accepting that anybody can struggle with mental health issues”, since March 2020. The volume of conversation about mental health has apparently had a positive impact on how people view it.
    Tanvi Patil, a Mumbai-based expressive arts therapy practitioner, says that therapy has been “demystified and de-stigmatised to a certain extent during the pandemic.” People now recognize that mental health is not the responsibility of the individual alone; institutions and systems must provide support, especially to those who are socio-economically marginalized. Read full here

  • January 02, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

    Centre asks states, UTs to set up makeshift hospitals as COVID cases spike
    Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on January 1 directed all states and union territories to upgrade their health infrastructure in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country. He wrote to the chief secretaries of all states and UTs to discuss measures that must be taken to deal with a likely surge in COVID-19 cases in the coming days. In the letter that comes against the backdrop of India reporting 16,764 cases on December 31 -- the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases in the past 70 days – Bhushan advised the chief secretaries to start setting up makeshift hospitals, constitute special teams to monitor patients in home isolation, among others.
    Read the full letter here 

  • January 02, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST

    Omicron in India: 281 more test COVID positive in Bihar, active caseload is 749
    COVID-19 cases continued to spiral in Bihar on Friday when 281 more people tested positive for the virus, pushing the active caseload to 749, the state health department said. The state had recorded 158 new cases on Friday. Patna (136) and East Champaran (70) districts accounted for a major chunk of the fresh cases on Saturday, the department said.
    No fatality due to the disease has been reported in the last 72 hours and the death toll remained unchanged at 12,096.
    A rapid rise in the number of fresh cases has been seen in the past one week during which the active caseload has shot up by more than nine times. However, the recovery rate is 98.23 percent. Altogether 20 patients recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cured people to 7,14,331. The state's tally is now 7,27,177.
    According to Sanjeev Kumar, the nodal officer at AIIMS, Patna, two of its faculty members, one of them recently back from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, are among those who have tested positive for COVID-19. The health department said altogether 1,62,459 samples were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The state has so far accounted for one confirmed case of the Omicron variant. (PTI)

  • January 02, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

    Maharashtra records 9,170 new COVID-19 cases, 1,103 more than yesterday
    Maharashtra reported 9,170 new coronavirus cases, 1,103 more than the day before, and seven deaths on January 1, the health department said. The state, which witnessed a dramatic rise in coronavirus cases in the last 11 days of 2021, also recorded six new Omicron variant infections. On Friday, the state had reported 8,067 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. On Thursday, the new cases were 5,368 and 22 deaths. The COVID-19 case tally of Maharashtra rose to 66,87,991 on Saturday, an official said. The death toll of the pandemic has increased to 1,41,533, he said. Read here 

