    June 06, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

    India-Germany Defence Meet LIVE Updates: Defence Ministers Boris Pistorius, Rajnath Singh to meet today

    India-Germany Defence Meet LIVE Updates: German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius is on a 4-day visit to India, and is scheduled to meet Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today. They are expected to focus on expanding the two countries' bilateral defence industrial cooperation

    India-Germany Defence Meet LIVE Updates: German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius is on a 4-day visit to India, and is scheduled to meet Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today. The meeting is expected to be wide-ranging, with likely focus on expanding the two countries' bilateral defence industrial cooperation.

    India has plans to secure six stealth conventional submarines from Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) at a cost of around Rs 43,000 crore. This is

    also expected to be on today's meeting agenda.

    Pistorius told media the meets come as they want to "send a signal that we are willing to support our partners, our reliable partners like Indonesia, like India". He added that this support includes "the possibility of delivering submarines". He did not elaborate, but in June 2021, India had cleared a Rs 43,000 crore project to build six six conventional submarines for the Indian Navy.

    The submarines are expected to be conducted under the 'strategic partnership model' which allows domestic defence manufacturers to partner with foreign defence leaders to produce high-end military platforms to reduce import dependence.

    June 06, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

    • June 06, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

      Odisha Train Accident LIVE Updates: Indian Railways emphasises safety drive

      The Indian Railways has launched a safety drive with all zonal headquarters. The directions include security of station relay rooms and compounds housing signalling equipment, including "double locking arrangements".
      In a letter to general managers of all zones, the Railway Board has directed that a safety drive should be launched immediately with special focus on all 'goomties' (rooms along tracks) housing signalling equipment within station limits. It said they should be checked and it should be ensured they have "double locking arrangements". The board said that "all relay rooms in stations should be checked and ensured for the proper working of 'double locking arrangement'".
      "It should also be checked and ensured that there is data logging and generation of SMS alert for opening/closing of the door of these relay rooms," it said. "During safety drive these items should be checked at 100 per cent of the above locations, further these items should be super-checked by officers for 10 per cent of the above locations," it said.

    • June 06, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST

      Odisha train accident: Insurers must expedite, ease claim settlement process for victims, says IRDAI

    • June 06, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST

      Odisha Train Accident LIVE Updates: Damaged tracks restored, trains began movement

      Just 5 hours after the damaged tracks in Balasore were restored, and around 51 hours since the accident, trains have begun plying the line. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and other senior officials have been camping at the site to oversee restoration work.
      First to move on the route was coal carrying goods train from Vizag to Rourkela Steel Plant. It took the route at 10.40 pm on June 4. The first high-speed train was the Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express, which passed on June 5 morning. Next trains were the Howrah-Puri Express and Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Sampark Kranti Express.\
      Vaishnav waved to the train drivers who passed the route.

    • June 06, 2023 / 08:21 AM IST

      Odisha Train Accident LIVE Updates: Odisha police registered case under IPC and Railway Act

      A case under sections of the Railways Act and the IPC has been registered by the Odisha police. The case is against those who caused death by negligence in the Balasore accident, sources told PTI.
      IPC sections such as 37 and 38 (related to causing hurt and endangering lives through rash or negligent action), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention; and sections 153 (unlawful and negligent action endangering lives of Railway passengers), 154 and 175 (endangering lives) of the Railways Act, have been applied.

    • June 06, 2023 / 08:09 AM IST

      Odisha Train Accident LIVE Updates: Case likely to be handed to CBI's Special Crime Unit in Delhi

      A CBI probe has been recommended into the Odisha train accident, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
      As per procedure, the CBI will take over the Balasore GRP case number 64 registered by Odisha Police. Sources told PTI that the Special Crime Unit at the Delhi Headquarters has been allotted the case.
      Meanwhile, opposition parties have questioned and opposed the need for CBI involvement in the case. However, officials said findings of a preliminary probe like "deliberate interference" in the system necessitated the investigation by a professional agency.

    • June 06, 2023 / 07:56 AM IST

      Odisha Train Accident LIVE: CBI team visits Odisha train accident site, begins probe

      A 10-member CBI team visited the Balasore train accident site and began its probe, ECoR's Khurda Road division DRM Rintesh Ray said. Details are not yet known.
      The Railway Board on Sunday recommended a CBI probe into the accident. Earlier, Commissioner of Railway Safety Shailesh Kumar Pathak visited the accident site where he went to the control room, signal room and signal point at Bahanaga Bazar railway station.
      Political parties, including the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) Liberation, CPI(ML) Red Star, All India Forward Bloc, Samajwadi Party, RJD, NCP, RPI, AAP and Samata Kranti Dal, held a joint meeting here and passed a resolution stating that they rejected a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), accusing the central agency of "working at the behest of the BJP".

    • June 06, 2023 / 07:26 AM IST

      LIVE:

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycon'trol LIVE coverage of all the latest news, updates and developments. Stay tuned for breaking news from India and around the world!

