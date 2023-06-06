India-Germany Defence Meet LIVE Updates: Defence Ministers Boris Pistorius, Rajnath Singh to meet today

June 06, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

India-Germany Defence Meet LIVE Updates: German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius is on a 4-day visit to India, and is scheduled to meet Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today. The meeting is expected to be wide-ranging, with likely focus on expanding the two countries' bilateral defence industrial cooperation.

India has plans to secure six stealth conventional submarines from Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) at a cost of around Rs 43,000 crore. This is