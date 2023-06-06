India-Germany Defence Meet LIVE Updates: Defence Ministers Boris Pistorius, Rajnath Singh to meet today

India-Germany Defence Meet LIVE Updates: German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius is on a 4-day visit to India, and is scheduled to meet Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today. The meeting is expected to be wide-ranging, with likely focus on expanding the two countries' bilateral defence industrial cooperation.
India has plans to secure six stealth conventional submarines from Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) at a cost of around Rs 43,000 crore. This is
also expected to be on today's meeting agenda.
Pistorius told media the meets come as they want to "send a signal that we are willing to support our partners, our reliable partners like Indonesia, like India". He added that this support includes "the possibility of delivering submarines". He did not elaborate, but in June 2021, India had cleared a Rs 43,000 crore project to build six six conventional submarines for the Indian Navy.
The submarines are expected to be conducted under the 'strategic partnership model' which allows domestic defence manufacturers to partner with foreign defence leaders to produce high-end military platforms to reduce import dependence.