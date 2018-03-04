Northeast Assembly Election Result 2018 highlights: Conrad Sangma will be next Meghalaya CM

BJP, IPFT MLAs to meet on March 6 to elect leader: Deb

Newly elected MLAs of the BJP and its ally IPFT in Tripura will meet here on March 6 to elect their leader, state BJP president Biplab Deb said on Sunday.

The BJP has 35 MLAs and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) has eight.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari will be present at the meeting, Deb said.