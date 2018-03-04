Northeast Assembly Election Result 2018 highlights: Conrad Sangma will be next Meghalaya CM

Live now
Mar 04, 2018 09:47 PM IST
Be alert, don't allow Congress culture to enter BJP: PM Modi warns workers
"I thank the people of these states for supporting the good governance agenda and ‘Act East Policy’ of BJP & our valued allies. We remain committed to working towards fulfilling the dreams & aspirations of the people," the PM said.
BJP prepares to pick Tripura CM
Leads update at 12.30 PM
Tripura: Left 17 | BJP+ 41 | Congress 0 | Others 1
Meghalaya: Congress 23 | NPP 14 | BJP 6 | Others 16
Nagaland: NPF+ 24 | BJP+ 33 | Others 5 | Congress 0
Leads update at 12.00 pm
BJP set to stamp presence in the Northeast
Leads update at 11.30 am
IPFT alliance a gamechanger for BJP in Tripura:Himanta Biswa Sarma
Alliance with IPFT a gamechanger for Tripura: BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma
Leads update at 11 am
Update at 10 am: Two hours since the counting started
Update at 9 am: One hour since the counting has begun
PM Modi's scathing attack on Tripura CM Manik Sarkar
Anti-CPI(M) over pro-BJP wave in Tripura?
The counting of votes has begun.
Exit Polls — Meghalaya
Exit Polls — Tripura
Exit polls suggest a BJP surge in the northeast
The day ahead — Meghalaya
The day ahead — Nagaland
The day ahead — Tripura
Assembly strength in Tripura, Meghalaya & Nagaland
BJP emerges a strong contender in Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura
Conrad Sangma will be the next chief minister of Meghalaya. But there will be no Deputy CM in the new government: Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP
BJP, IPFT MLAs to meet on March 6 to elect leader: Deb
Newly elected MLAs of the BJP and its ally IPFT in Tripura will meet here on March 6 to elect their leader, state BJP president Biplab Deb said on Sunday.
The BJP has 35 MLAs and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) has eight.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari will be present at the meeting, Deb said.
Neiphiu Rio has majority, should form govt: Nagaland Governor
Neiphiu Rio has the majority and should form the government, Nagaland Governor PB Acharya said today after a meeting with the NDPP leader, who claimed he has the support of 32 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly.
Acharya said he has asked Rio to submit signatures of all the 32 MLAs supporting him by tomorrow.
A senior leader of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), an ally of the BJP, said Rio, in his meeting with the Governor, staked claim to form the government in Nagaland saying he has the support of 32 MLAs.
Defeat in Tripura should be viewed with seriousness: CPI(M)
The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala said that the party's defeat in the assembly election in Tripura should be viewed with utmost seriousness.
Veteran party leader and former chief minister V S Achutanandan urged the party leadership to join hands with secular forces to fight the Sangh Parivar.
"The country is facing serious challenges. The Congress, which had ruled for decades in the post-independence period, has become weaker now," the 94-year-old Marxist veteran said in a statement.
NPP's Conrad Sangma may be Meghalaya CM as BJP stitches 5-party alliance
A five-party alliance cobbled together by the BJP and led by the NPP is set to come to power in Meghalaya, edging out the Congress which had emerged as the single-largest party. Sources said NPP leader Conrad Sangma may be the next chief minister.
BJP wants NPP to take lead to form non-Cong govt in Meghalaya
As the Meghalaya polls threw a hung verdict, the BJP today said it is ready to provide all support to form a non-Congress government in the hill state but the initiative has to be taken by the regional outfit National People's Party (NPP), which bagged the second-highest 19 seats.
Assam minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said the verdict of the assembly elections in Meghalaya was against the Congress, which ruled the state for a decade, and against incumbent Chief Minister Mukul Sangma.
"We want the NPP to take the initiative and the BJP will provide full cooperation. We are here to help form a non-Congress government," he told reporters here.
BJP, ally confident of forming govt in Nagaland
The BJP and its pre-poll ally in Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), today exuded confidence that they would be able to form a stable government in the state as the numbers were on their side.
BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said the pre-poll allies have got a "near simple majority" in the 60-member assembly while NDPP leader and three-time chief minister Neiphiu Rio said he was confident that their alliance will form the next government in Nagaland.
"We are in a comfortable position to form the next government. The NDPP-BJP alliance has secured near simple majority in Nagaland. We have the support of one independent and one JD(U) MLAs which takes us to 32 seats," Madhav told reporters here.
Cong leaders meet Meghalaya guv, stake claim to form govt
After emerging as the single largest party in Meghalaya, the Congress staked a claim to form a government in the state at a meeting with Governor Ganga Prasad, officials and party leaders said today.
A delegation of three Congress leaders -- Kamal Nath, Ahmed Patel and CP Joshi -- met the governor at 7 pm last night, they said.
"We met the Governor and sought his invitation to the single largest party to be called first to form the government as per convention," former Union minister Nath told PTI.
The Congress won 21 seats out the 59 that went to polls last month. The party is 10 seats short of a simple majority.
BJP appoints central observers for three NE states
The BJP Parliamentary Board today appointed Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Jual Oram as central observers for Tripura, where the saffron party along with its ally won a two-third majority.
The ministers have been tasked with selecting the party's chief ministerial candidate in the state.
The board met in the evening and expressed its happiness over the party's performance in the three northeastern states of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.
It also appointed central observers for Nagaland where the BJP is set to form government along with its allies, and Meghalaya where the elections have thrown up a hung verdict, said senior party leader and Union Health Minister J P Nadda.
BJP victory in north-east not a defeat for Rahul Gandhi: Farooq Abdullah
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah today defended Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the party's debacle in the Assembly polls in three northeastern states, stating that the party scion needed some time to deliver results.
Congress suffered a humiliating defeat in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura polls, the results for which were declared today. The BJP wrested Tripura, the last Left bastion, and received invitation to be a part of the government in Nagaland, while Meghalaya elected a hung Assembly.
“I do not think he (Gandhi) has failed. Give him time as he has just become the president (of Congress party)...It is not his defeat,” Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.
Farooq Abdullah decries communalisation of politics ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah today expressed grave concern over “communalisation of politics" ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and cautioned the BJP to desist from "dividing the nation on religious lines".
“A polarised India is detrimental to its growth, progress, unity and peace,” he said during a function at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here.
The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir also decried the misuse of religion for political and electoral gains. Elaborating on the attempts by divisive forces in the state with an eye on ensuing elections, Abdullah said Jammu and Kashmir has to flourish and progress as a single entity.
Click to read the full report here.
Lotus Blooms again! Left red-faced, BJP triumphant, Congress embarrassed
Acche Din for North-East? The BJP has emerged as a strong party in the North-East region by putting up a spectacular show in the Assembly Elections.
As we wrap up our North-East Assembly Elections coverage, we want to thank our readers for tuning-in.
For all the latest news, views & analysis log-on to Moneycontrol.com
Manik Sarkar: Poorest CM or poor man's CM?
The Tripura CM was ranked as India's poorest chief minister, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
North East Assembly Elections 2018: PM's policies, Shah's poll strategy led to win in North East, say BJP leaders
Chief ministers in BJP-ruled states today gave the credit for the party's performance in the assembly elections in the northeast to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies.
North East Assembly Elections 2018: Congress never so diminished as it is now, says Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called the BJP's impressive performance in Tripura Assembly polls people's answer to "fear, lies and confusion" being spread against his government, and targeted the Congress, saying it was never so diminished as a party as it is now.
North East Assembly Elections 2018: BJP used all powers to manipulate politics, people's mandate, says CPI
CPI national secretary D Raja said the way the BJP has entered into an alliance with certain forces like the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) is highly questionable.
North East Assembly Elections 2018: BJP drubs Left in Tripura, gets invite to join govt in Nagaland
Continuing its winning streak, the BJP today wrested Tripura, the last Left bastion, and received invitation to be part of the government in Nagaland, while Meghalaya elected a hung Assembly.
North Eastern Assembly Elections 2018: Poll result trend point to Congress-mukt Bharat, says Prasad
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today hailed the Assembly poll trend in three north eastern states, and said that the country is moving fast in the direction of becoming 'Congress-mukt'.
North East Assembly Elections 2018: A look at the polls in pics
Here are the latest pictures from the ground after the results were announced for the Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly elections 2018.
Leads update at 19:00
Tripura: Left 16 | BJP+ 35 | Congress 0 | IPFT 8
Meghalaya: Congress 21 | NPP 19 | BJP 2 | Others 17
Nagaland: NPF+ 27 | BJP+ 27 | Others 4 | Congress 0
I had told people when I first won that all the love and trust that they have given us, we will return with interest, says PM Modi, concluding his speech.