Noida Metro's anniversary gift: Free smart cards to commuters

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will give free smart cards to commuters for a 10-day period from January 26, officials said on Wednesday.

This is being done to mark the fourth anniversary of the launch of the Aqua Line of the metro network connecting Noida and Greater Noida, the NMRC said.

"NMRC is celebrating the ongoing 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' - 75 years of India's Independence and its fourth anniversary of successful commercial operation of Aqua Line on January 26, 2023," NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.

"On this occasion, Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will also organise a special camp for issuing NMRC Smart Card free of cost. The camp is being organised in collaboration with the State Bank of India (SBI)," Maheshwari said.

As part of the campaign, the NMRC will provide SBI co-branded 'CITY1' cards worth Rs 100 each for free between January 26 and February 4 at the stations.

The NMRC urged commuters to actively participate in the campaign and take maximum benefit of the offer.

"This will also promote digital India campaign as card usage will get increased," the senior officer said.

NMRC spokesperson Nisha Wadhwan said the metro operator has so far sold over 1.30 lakh smart cards.

The Aqua Line on January 16 logged its all-time highest single-day ridership figures of 56,168, according to the NMRC.