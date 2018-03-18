App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 18, 2018 08:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

No new liquor outlets, beer-wine parlours: Kerala Government    

Reports that new outlets would be opened in the light of the Supreme Court verdict was baseless", Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan, told reporters at Kozhikode.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A day after the Catholic Church in Kerala hit out against the re-opening of the closed liquor bars, the government clarified that no new liquor outlets, beer and wine parlours would be opened in the state.

Reports that new outlets would be opened in the light of the Supreme Court verdict was baseless", Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan, told reporters at Kozhikode.

On the basis of the apex court verdict relating to the matter, the government had issued the order allowing re-opening of liquor outlets, bars, beer and wine parlours to re-open in panchayats with a population of 10,000 from April two.

"No new liquor outlets and bars will be opened following the supreme court verdict, the minister said, adding, "the Left Democratic government's policy is abstinence and not prohibition", he said.

related news

The Government has launched 'Vimukthi' (Kerala state mission for deaddiction) to conduct awareness campaigns against alcoholism and drug abuse and that was showing results, he said.

On the basis of the apex court order, 171 beer and wine parlours, six retail outlets, three defence canteens and 499 toddy shops will be opened, he said.    The Catholic Church in the state had taken strong objection to the government decision, saying it was "anti-people".

Syro-Malabar Catholic Eparchy of Thamarassery, Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil, had said yesterday that the government decision was another 'Ockhi disaster' in the making.

The bishop had said the coming Chengannur assembly byelection would be a referendum of the LDF government's decision on the new liquor policy and the move was a violation of poll promises given by the front during the assembly polls in 2016.

The opposition Congress-led UDF and BJP had also criticised the government for its decision to re-open closed liquor outlets.

tags #India #Kerala #liquor ban

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC