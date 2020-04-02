Nizamuddin Markaz: Not malafide, but an ill-timed event that could've been avoided

In reality, the event was ill-timed, went ahead when it should have been cancelled and many of those who attended did not self report about having come in contact with foreigners. All of these are simply human nature, mistakes that could have been avoided, and it is clear that it was simply a series of unfortunate events and not deliberate, malafide or linked with religion in any way.

The Lede spoke to a few of the men who attended the event. They are currently in isolation wards of different states.

We have learnt the following details from them.

The meeting is held every two years at Nizamuddin Markaz. It is planned down to the last detail meticulously and the devout from across the country are exposed to the preaching of religious scholars from across the world, particularly from south east Asia.

The foreign preachers arrive in advance and travel around states, delivering talks at mosques and asking the faithful to join the event. In Tamil Nadu at least, the foreign preachers arrived in early February, well before flight regulations were in place for international travel, and 204 of them travelled across 21 districts of the state before heading to Delhi for the event.

The event itself is held in three-day slots. The largest group of people are those who speak and understand Urdu. The talks given by the foreign nationals are translated into Urdu for this group. Most attendees from north India who understand the language were part of this group. The dates of this particular group are yet to be confirmed by The Lede.

The Malayalam speaking group seems to have been the first among the south Indian states to have their session. The sessions were held and translated into Malayalam between March 01 and March 15, although the exact dates are not yet clear.

Dates for the Kannada sessions too are unclear. We hope to get that information from the Karnataka authorities on Thursday evening.

The next group was the Telugu speaking group. Talks by the foreign preachers were translated into Telugu for those who arrived from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This, according to one of the attendees from Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, was held from March 15 to March 17.

“I started from Parvathipuram on March 13,” said the person who had attended the event. He is currently in an isolation ward in a Vizianagaram hospital. “I reached Nizamuddin on the evening of March 14. I stayed there on March 15 and 16. I started on the morning of March 17 by Samta (Vizag Steel Samta Express). I had gone there too by Samta. I reached my village on the evening of March 18. By the grace of God, I have no issues till now,” he told The Lede.

“I got a bed in the room by the side of the wall on which my number is written and that is where I stayed. I was there to give paperwork of our district for the past two years. We are not supposed to prepare things before we reach there nor go out even. We are supposed to stay there itself. We stay there and finish the paperwork and fill up forms. We eat there itself too. We have to furnish details as to what we have done in the past two years - what kind of works have been done and what we have as plans. We have to tell them why we are there after two years,” he explained.

The event is meticulously planned and those who attend barely have time for any other activities.

“It is a seven or eight storied building. People keep coming and going from time to time and everything happens according to a system and plan. We don’t have any time to engage in anything else ourselves. I was restricted to my room and my own toilet. I never used any common toilet for hot water even,” he said.

Some of those who are in Delhi for the first time indulge in some sight seeing,” he added. But he himself did not bother since it was not his first time in Delhi.

“I first went there in 2007. Now I am more pious and hence don’t take any pleasure in such activities,” he added.

“Musafa was held after March 17 by when I started on my journey back home,” he added. Musafa is the practice of grasping and shaking a person's hand as to acknowledge an introduction or to agree on a contract.

“I didn’t wait for that. I started at 7:30 am on March 17 and reached home at 3:30 pm on March 18.”

The Tamil group, the largest group among the lot, had their sessions slotted for between March 21 to 23, according to a person from Madurai district who attended the event. He is currently at a hospital and awaiting test results. We shall refer to him as X henceforth.

X, along with around six others, reached Delhi on March 20, by the Thirukkural Express.