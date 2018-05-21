Govt issues high alert as Nipah Virus claims a dozen lives in Kerala

The deadly Nipah Virus (NiV) has claimed at least 11 lives in Kerala, compelling the Centre to intervene and oversee the state’s health administration. National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has sent a team of experts, led by Sujit K Singh, to the state. The NiV outbreak started in Kozhikode, where it claimed three lives.

Barely 12 hours after the first three victims of the fatal virus were reported, eight more people died after succumbing to similar symptoms in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in Kerala. Kerala Health Services Director Dr RL Saritha affirmed that the deaths were caused due to Nipah Virus after reports from the National Institute of Virology, Pune confirmed the presence of encephalitis in the samples. 25 more persons were reportedly hospitalized in Kozhikode after suspected symptoms of encephalitis.

In the wake of the panic caused by the outbreak, Lok Sabha MP Mullappally Ramachandran sought the Centre’s intervention to contain the situation through a letter to Union Health Minister JP Nadda. Taking immediate cognizance of the issue, Nadda directed Director of National Centre for Disease Control to take stock of the situation in Kerala and assist the state government. The state health administration also issued warnings of not creating panic and believing in rumors that are being spread on social media. Health camps were also held in the areas that reported symptoms similar to encephalitis.

What is Nipah Virus (NiV)?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nipah virus is a newly emerging zoonosis, a disease which can be transmitted from animals to humans. The natural host to the virus are fruit bats. NiV was first identified in 1998 during an outbreak in Kampung Sungai Nipah, Malaysia.

How does it spread?

NiV is transmitted when humans consume food which is contaminated by the saliva or urine of fruit bats. Domestic animals such as pig and livestock can also be affected by NiV. Human-to-human transmission happens by coming in contact with bodily fluids of infected persons.

What are the symptoms?

NiV causes encephalitis which leads to inflammation of the brain. Typical symptoms include high and persistent fever, vomiting, drowsiness, and headache, disorientation and mental confusion. In some cases, the symptoms can also lead to coma within 48 hours of being infected.

What is the cure?

According to the WHO, there is no vaccine against the NiV for humans or animals. The primary treatment is intensive supportive care.

What is the mortality rate?

The WHO has reported an average mortality rate of 75 per cent.

Is this the first NiV outbreak in India?

NiV outbreak was first reported in India in 2001 and then in 2007. Of the 71 cases reported, 50 led to the death of the patient. Both times, the cases were reported from West Bengal, which borders Bangladesh, where an outbreak has been reported every other year between the period of December to May.