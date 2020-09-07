China says never recognised so-called Arunachal Pradesh, questions nationality of 5 missing Indians

Commenting on the Indian Army seeking details of the five missing Arunachali youth, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China never recognised ‘so-called’ Arunachal Pradesh and reiterated the claim that it is a part of China's south Tibet region
Reiterating its claims over the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, amid tensions along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, China, on September 7, refused to provide any details on the 'five missing Indians'.
The five youths from Arunachal Pradesh had gone missing from an area near the McMahon Line in the first week of September and the Indian Army had sought information on them from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).
While the Chinese Army is yet to revert with an update on the whereabouts of the five missing men, who were allegedly abducted by China, Chinese state-run media publication tweeted on September 7 that Beijing questioned the very nationality of the Arunachali youths.
China has never recognized so-called "Arunachal Pradesh," which is China's south Tibet region, and we have no details to release yet about question on Indian army sending a message to PLA about five missing Indians in the region: Chinese FM spokesperson Zhao Lijian pic.twitter.com/PqFdV5zp60
The news of the missing youths from Arunachal grabbed headlines after Congress MLA Ninong Ering, who represents 37-Pasighat West Assembly Constituency, took to social media to highlight the issue.
SHOCKING NEWS: Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been ‘abducted’ by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).
Few months earlier,a similar incident happened. A befitting reply must be given to #PLA and #CCPChina. @PMOIndia https://t.co/8gRdGsQfId pic.twitter.com/KbDMJ3bUi2— Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) September 4, 2020