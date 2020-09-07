China says never recognised so-called Arunachal Pradesh, questions nationality of 5 missing Indians

Reiterating its claims over the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, amid tensions along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, China, on September 7, refused to provide any details on the 'five missing Indians'.

The five youths from Arunachal Pradesh had gone missing from an area near the McMahon Line in the first week of September and the Indian Army had sought information on them from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

While the Chinese Army is yet to revert with an update on the whereabouts of the five missing men, who were allegedly abducted by China, Chinese state-run media publication tweeted on September 7 that Beijing questioned the very nationality of the Arunachali youths.



China has never recognized so-called "Arunachal Pradesh," which is China's south Tibet region, and we have no details to release yet about question on Indian army sending a message to PLA about five missing Indians in the region: Chinese FM spokesperson Zhao Lijian pic.twitter.com/PqFdV5zp60

They quoted Chinese FM spokesperson Zhao Lijian as saying:The news of the missing youths from Arunachal grabbed headlines after Congress MLA Ninong Ering, who represents 37-Pasighat West Assembly Constituency, took to social media to highlight the issue.