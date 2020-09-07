172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|never-recognised-so-called-arunachal-pradesh-china-questions-nationality-of-missing-indian-men-5810001.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 11:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

China says never recognised so-called Arunachal Pradesh, questions nationality of 5 missing Indians

Commenting on the Indian Army seeking details of the five missing Arunachali youth, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China never recognised ‘so-called’ Arunachal Pradesh and reiterated the claim that it is a part of China's south Tibet region

Jagyaseni Biswas
Representative Image
Representative Image

Reiterating its claims over the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, amid tensions along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, China, on September 7, refused to provide any details on the 'five missing Indians'.

The five youths from Arunachal Pradesh had gone missing from an area near the McMahon Line in the first week of September and the Indian Army had sought information on them from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

While the Chinese Army is yet to revert with an update on the whereabouts of the five missing men, who were allegedly abducted by China, Chinese state-run media publication tweeted on September 7 that Beijing questioned the very nationality of the Arunachali youths.

Close
They quoted Chinese FM spokesperson Zhao Lijian as saying:

The news of the missing youths from Arunachal grabbed headlines after Congress MLA Ninong Ering, who represents 37-Pasighat West Assembly Constituency, took to social media to highlight the issue.
 
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 11:00 pm

tags #Arunachal Pradesh #India #India China border news

