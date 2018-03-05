App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 04, 2018 07:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Neiphiu Rio has majority, should form govt: Nagaland Governor P B Acharya

Nagaland Governor P B Acharya said he has asked Neiphiu Rio to submit signatures of all the 32 MLAs supporting him by Monday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Neiphiu Rio has the majority and should form the government, Nagaland Governor P B Acharya said today after a meeting with the NDPP leader, who claimed he has the support of 32 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly.

Acharya said he has asked Rio to submit signatures of all the 32 MLAs supporting him by tomorrow.

A senior leader of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), an ally of the BJP, said Rio, in his meeting with the Governor, staked claim to form the government in Nagaland saying he has the support of 32 MLAs.

Rio has the majority and should form the government, Acharya said after the meeting.

The NDPP and the BJP have won 18 and 12 seats respectively while the lone JD(U) MLA G Kaito Aye and Independent legislator Tongpang Ozukum were backing the alliance, NDPP secretary general Abu Metha said.

Rio met the governor along with NDPP president Chingwang Konyak, BJP state president Visasolie Lhoungu, the JD(U) MLA and the Independent legislator, he said.

Rio is a three-time chief minister of the state. PTI NBS NN ASK SC SC .

tags #Current Affairs #India #Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018 #North East Assembly Elections 2018 #Politics

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC