App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 02:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Naxals will be completely rooted out of Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel

"Our jawans fought bravely for hours with Naxals and sacrificed their lives. I am extremely proud of them. Their martyrdom will not go in vain, Baghel said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on March 23 said that the sacrifices of security personnel killed in an encounter with Naxals in Sukma district will not go in vain and asured that ultras will be completely rooted out of the state.

He was speaking to reporters during the wreath laying ceremony at Sukma police lines for 17 police personnel who were killed in the encounter with Naxals in a forest near Minpa village on March 21.

"Our jawans fought bravely for hours with Naxals and sacrificed their lives. I am extremely proud of them. Their martyrdom will not go in vain, Baghel said.

Close

"The fight will continue till Naxalism does not come to an end. Our jawans inflicted heavy casualties on Naxals during Saturdays fight. Although, we have lost our 17 men and suffered a huge loss, Naxals will be rooted out," he said.

related news

Baghel said during his interaction with the injured jawans, they told him that several Naxals were gunned in the encounter.

Asked about the strategic failure to tackle Naxalism, Baghel said, "Neither there is a flaw in our strategy nor there was intelligence lapse. Based on the inputs of presence of Naxals, our jawans raided the place. But, Naxals were positioned on a hill and we (jawans) were on the ground."

"If we would have been on the hill, we could have done a greater damage to them. Our jawans fought bravely and I salute their valour and martyrdom," he said.

The chief minister said his government stands by the families of the martyred personnel and will extend all possible assistance to them.

Baghel later held a meeting with state Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, senior security advisor in Union Home Ministry K Vijay Kumar, Chhattisgarh Director General of Police D M Awasthi and senior CRPF and police officials in Sukma to take stock of the security situation in the wake of the attack, one of the deadliest in the past three years.

On March 21, 17 police personnel were killed and 15 others injured during a nearly four-hour gun-battle with ultras in the forest of Minpa, a Maoist stronghold.

Among those killed, 12 personnel belonged to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), the frontline anti-Naxal force of the state police.

The remaining five deceased, including Platoon Commander Geetram Rathiya and Assistant Platoon Commander Narad Nishad, were from the Special Task Force (STF).

Of the 17 killed personnel, 10 were residents of different villages in Sukma.

According to police, Maoists' battalion no.1, led by its commander Hidma, and separate area committees - Konta, Kistaram and Jagargunda - were involved in the attack.

It was the first major attack on DRG personnel, who are called as "son of the soil" as they are recruited from among the local youth and Naxals who surrendered in Bastar division.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 02:30 pm

tags #Bhupesh Baghel #Chhattisgarh #Current Affairs #India #Naxals

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.