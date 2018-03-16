App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 15, 2018 09:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nadda elected unopposed to RS from Himachal Pradesh

Union minister J P Nadda was today elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from the lone seat in Himachal Pradesh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister J P Nadda was today elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from the lone seat in Himachal Pradesh.

There was no other candidate in the fray. The returning officer declared him elected after the deadline for withdrawing the nominations ended.

The seat had fallen vacant following the expiry of Nadda's six year term.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, ministers and legislators congratulated Nadda for re-election to the Upper House. He thanked the party leaders and MLAs of both the BJP and the Congress.

Nadda said he was relentlessly working towards the development of the state and would continue his mission with renewed zeal.

Nadda is fourth leader after C L Verma, Sushil Barongpa and Viplov Thakur to get elected twice to Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh.

Anand Sharma and Roshan Lal were elected thrice from the state. Sharma was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan in 2010.

The victory of the BJP candidate was a foregone conclusion as it had 44 members in the 68 member House. The Congress had decided not to field its candidate.

tags ##BudgetForBetterIndia

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC