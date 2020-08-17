Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90

Music legend Pandit Jasraj, 90, passed away on August 17 at New Jersey, United States. With a career spanning over 80 years, he was a recipient of various prestigious awards and honours like the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.



The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/6bIgIoTOYB

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to condole Pandit Jasraj's death and said, "Music legend and unparalleled classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj’s passing makes me sad. Spanning a distinguished career of over 8 decades, Pandit Jasraj, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, enthralled people with soulful renditions. Condolence to his family, friends & music connoisseurs."