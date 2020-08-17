172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|music-legend-pandit-jasraj-passes-away-at-90-5719281.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90

With a career spanning over 80 years, he was a recipient of various prestigious awards and honors

Moneycontrol News
Pandit Jasraj (Image: PTI)
Music legend Pandit Jasraj, 90,  passed away on August 17 at New Jersey, United States. With a career spanning over 80 years, he was a recipient of various prestigious awards and honours like the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the music maestro's death has left a deep void in the country's cultural sphere. Taking to twitter, he said, "The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti."

President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to condole Pandit Jasraj's death and said, "Music legend and unparalleled classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj’s passing makes me sad. Spanning a distinguished career of over 8 decades, Pandit Jasraj, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, enthralled people with soulful renditions. Condolence to his family, friends & music connoisseurs."

First Published on Aug 17, 2020 07:12 pm

