Mumbai Police used MC Sher reference in campaign and netizens loved it

In a bid to spread awareness on the recent upsurge in the spread of fake news, Mumbai Police wrote on Twitter: "Bhaag Bhaag Bhaag Aya Share Aya Share".
There's no denying that Mumbai Police's social media posts have always been able to drive home the point. For years, their social media account has put the best puns forward conveying every message perfectly with the right dosage of spunk.
Cashing in on the movie Gully Boy's craze and the popularity of Siddhant Chaturvedi's character, Mumbai Police shared a tweet borrowing his character's dialogues.The song 'Sher Aaya Sher', which features him, was an instant hit, and the Mumbai cops employed lines from it in their Twitter post. In a bid to spread awareness on the recent upsurge in the spread of fake news, they wrote: "Bhaag Bhaag Bhaag Aya Share Aya Share" and captioned it “Every time someone shares a fake news! #MCDontShare #KillFakeNews #SochKeShareKaro"
The actor himself expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the post in a reply to the post. And while most Twitter users absolutely loved the post and had only words of praise to spare, a sparse taunt here and there couldn't be overlooked either.
