    Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police detains five persons from Dehradun

    Punjab Police Officials claimed five individuals were detained by them on Monday in connection with the murder of Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala the day before.

    PTI
    May 30, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST
    Late Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala.(Image Credit: ANI)

    The Punjab Police on Monday detained five men here in connection with the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala a day before, officials said. They were picked up from the Shimla bypass area here and taken to Punjab for interrogation, a police official said on condition of anonymity.

    Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after his security cover was withdrawn by the state government. The five persons were picked up over suspicion of having links with the case, the official said.

    The five men were returning from Hemkund Sahib, a Himalayan Sikh shrine located in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, the official said. The Punjab Police will now ascertain the role played by them in the singer's murder, the official added.



    PTI
    first published: May 30, 2022 06:23 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.