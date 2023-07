Monsoon Updates Live: Delhi to witness light to moderate rain today, yellow alert issued for July 15

July 14, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST



-- Very heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

-- Heavy rains may pound parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe.

-- Widespread rains and thunderstorms are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Konkan, Goa, Vidharbha, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep.

-- Fairly widespread rains and thunderstorms have been forecast over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Interior Karnataka.

-- Scattered showers and thunderstorms may pelt Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, East Rajasthan, Gujarat, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

--Isolated rainfall with thunderstorms may occur over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, West Rajasthan, Marathawada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.