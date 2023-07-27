Monsoon Update Live: Rain and heavy floods add to farmers' woes with conitnuous crop loss in Punjab

July 27, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

A flood has deluged over 100 acres of fertile agricultural land along the Muktsar-Bathinda road in Punjab's Bhallaiana village following Sunday's heavy rains, Khalsa Vox reported.

In March, heavy rains and hailstones have already damaged their wheat crops, further complicating an already difficult situation.

The farmers fear that their losses will worsen as the weather continues to deteriorate.

Hargobind Singh, one of the affected farmers, said, "Our paddy crop, which spans nearly 100 acres, is now submerged in knee-deep water. Given the low-lying nature of this area, we were already reeling from the damages caused to our wheat crops earlier in the year, and now our paddy fields are underwater. We earnestly appeal to the state government to not only compensate us for the losses incurred on our wheat crop but also conduct a special assessment of the damages caused to our paddy crop in this recent calamity.”