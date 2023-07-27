Monsoon Update Live: Rain and heavy floods add to farmers' woes with conitnuous crop loss in Punjab

Monsoon Update Live: A flood has deluged over 100 acres of fertile agricultural land along the Muktsar-Bathinda road in Punjab's Bhallaiana village following Sunday's heavy rains, Khalsa Vox reported.
In March, heavy rains and hailstones have already damaged their wheat crops, further complicating an already difficult situation.
A flood has deluged over 100 acres of fertile agricultural land along the Muktsar-Bathinda road in Punjab's Bhallaiana village following Sunday's heavy rains, Khalsa Vox reported.
In March, heavy rains and hailstones have already damaged their wheat crops, further complicating an already difficult situation.
The farmers fear that their losses will worsen as the weather continues to deteriorate.
Hargobind Singh, one of the affected farmers, said, "Our paddy crop, which spans nearly 100 acres, is now submerged in knee-deep water. Given the low-lying nature of this area, we were already reeling from the damages caused to our wheat crops earlier in the year, and now our paddy fields are underwater. We earnestly appeal to the state government to not only compensate us for the losses incurred on our wheat crop but also conduct a special assessment of the damages caused to our paddy crop in this recent calamity.”
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said 38 people have lost their lives so far due to torrential rains and floods that continue to batter many parts of the state, hampering normal life. Reviewing the rain and flood situation in the state, the Chief Minister instructed officials to carry out immediate relief and rescue works, and directed them to take necessary precautionary measures aimed at preventing loss of lives.
Siddaramaiah said: "Thirty-eight people have died since June 1 due to monsoon rains so far and 35 are injured. 57 houses are completely damaged, 208 are severely damaged and 2,682 houses are partially damaged, and 105 livestock have lost their lives."
After chairing a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of all districts and Zilla Panchayat CEOs via video conferencing to assess the weather and crop condition in the state, he said agriculture crops covering 185 hectares and 356 hectares of horticulture crops have been damaged; so on the whole, 541 hectares of crops have been damaged due to rains and flooding.
As many as 160 tourists to a waterfall in Mulugu district of Telangana, who were stuck in the forest area unable to cross an overflowing stream, were rescued safely by the personnel of NDRF and others in the early hours of July 27.
The tourists had gone to Mutyamdhara waterfall in Mulugu district on Wednesday and were stuck there as a stream was in spate making it difficult for them to come out of the forest area, official sources said.
After receiving information about it, state Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud spoke to the officials about rescuing the tourists safely.
Personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, forest department and others reached the tourists late on Wednesday.
After intense showers throughout the day, Mumbai registered its wettest July ever on Wednesday with the month so far witnessing a record 1557.8 mm rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The previous wettest July on record was in 2020 when 1,502 mm rainfall was logged by the IMD's Santacruz observatory (representative of Mumbai's suburbs).
“From July 1 to July 26, 2023 morning 0830 hours (8.30 am), Santacruz (observatory) had recorded 1,433 mm. So today, this record for wettest July has been broken at 2030 (8.30 pm) on July 26, 2023, with the Santacruz observatory recording a total of 1557.8 mm so far,” the IMD said.
Incessant heavy rains lashed Mumbai throughout the day, prompting the weather office to upgrade the 'orange' alert to 'red' with effect from Wednesday night till Thursday afternoon.
The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in nine districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Bilaspur, Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, and Una, for the next three days. The head of IMD (Shimla), Surender Paul, stated that this year’s rainfall has broken all previous records in the state, making it the highest rainfall year in the past 100 years.
On July 27, rain is expected to persist in certain parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur and Bikaner divisions. However, starting from July 29, there is a likelihood of reduced rainfall activities in the state, with light to moderate rains anticipated only at isolated places
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city on July 27. The IMD warned of heavy rain in Mumbai till July 27afternoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. All schools and colleges in Mumbai will be closed in the wake of the heavy rainfall warning. Also, all Mumbai University exams scheduled on July 27 have been postponed.
Due to incessant rains, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district has declared a holiday for Anganwadi, Primary and High school in the district on July 27.
After intense showers throughout the day, Mumbai registered its wettest July ever on Wednesday with the month so far witnessing a record 1557.8 mm rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The previous wettest July on record was in 2020 when 1,502 mm rainfall was logged by the IMD's Santacruz observatory (representative of Mumbai's suburbs).
"From July 1 to July 26, 2023 morning 0830 hours (8.30 am), Santacruz (observatory) had recorded 1,433 mm. So today, this record for wettest July has been broken at 2030 (8.30 pm) on July 26, 2023, with the Santacruz observatory recording a total of 1557.8 mm so far," the IMD said. Read More
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live weather updates. Stay tuned for the latest updates and more!