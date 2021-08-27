Monsoon Update | Fresh spell of rain expected in Delhi, adjoining areas in northwest India from August 29

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued fresh weather updates, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in many states till August 30. It said rainfall activity over Northeast India is likely to continue till August 27, and some regions may witness extremely heavy falls at during next two days.

“Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely to continue over Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till August 27 and reduce thereafter with isolated heavy rainfall over the region," the IMD said in its latest weather updates.

A fresh spell of rain is expected in the national capital and adjoining areas in northwest India from August 29 as the monsoon trough is expected to shift towards the plains from foothills of the Himalayas, according to the IMD.

Delhi and other areas in northwest India are currently witnessing a partial "break monsoon" phase, weather experts said.

"The entire monsoon trough lies close to the foothills of the Himalayas. It is likely to remain there till tomorrow (August 26)," the IMD had said in a statement on Wednesday.

R K Jenamani, a senior scientist at the IMD, said the region is experiencing a "weak monsoon" at present.

"If the monsoon trough shifts close to the foothills of the Himalayas and remains there for two to three consecutive days, we call it a break monsoon phase," he said.

During the monsoon season, there are spells when the trough shifts closer to the foothills of the Himalayas, leading to a sharp decline in rainfall over most parts of the country. This is called a "break monsoon" phase.

Around 90 families living along the banks of Chandrabhaga were moved to safe locations after the river went into spate following heavy rains over the past few days here, officials said.

They were moved to safety on Wednesday night as their homes faced the threat of being inundated by the waters of Chandrabhaga any moment, the officials said.

Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar On Thursday visited the flooded areas and spoke to officials.

He asked Rishikesh SDM Apoorva Singh to identify the land and prepare a detailed plan for the relocation of the ninety families whose houses have been inundated by the rain-fed river.

Kuma said information is being gathered to assess the extent of erosion caused to agricultural land by the rivers that are flooded on an annual basis.

(With PTI inputs)