Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Congress MPs to protest over Pegasus Project, farm reform laws

July 23, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

wave, among others. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned soon after the Inland Vessel Bill, 2021 and the Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021 were introduced. Lok Sabha too witnessed unruly scenes as members protested leading to adjournment. Opposition Trinamool Congress' MPs yesterday tore papers and flung them into the air, throwing the Rajya Sabha into bedlam as Union Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw read a statement on the alleged snooping using spyware Pegasus. TMC and other opposition party members rushed into the well of the House as Vaishnaw was called to make a statement over the issue. The Opposition members shouted slogans and tore papers that appeared to be copies of the statement that Vaishnaw was to make. As papers were flung into the air, the minister could not complete his statement and instead laid it on the table of the House. Earlier, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had joined his party MPs outside Parliament in their protest over the farm reform laws. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were also disrupted on the first two days of the session on July 19 and July 20 by the Opposition members’ protest. While the Lok Sabha couldn’t do business on both days, Rajya Sabha members discussed COVID-19 management for four hours on July 20. The session resumed on July 22 after a day’s break on account of Eid-ul-Azha. The Monsoon Session, to be held until August 13, will have a total of 19 sittings. Both houses – the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha – will remain functional. The Centre had listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session. The session is the first after the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave wrecked havoc in the country.

Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day yesterday as Opposition members staged protests on the floor of the Houses against host of issues, including the newly implemented farm reform laws, the alleged snooping by the Centre using Pegasus spyware and deaths related to unavailability of oxygen during the COVID-19 second