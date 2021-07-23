MARKET NEWS

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Congress MPs to protest over Pegasus Project, farm reform laws

wave, among others. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned soon after the Inland Vessel Bill, 2021 and the Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021 were introduced. Lok Sabha too witnessed unruly scenes as members protested leading to adjournment. Opposition Trinamool Congress' MPs yesterday tore papers and flung them into the air, throwing the Rajya Sabha into bedlam as Union Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw read a statement on the alleged snooping using spyware Pegasus. TMC and other opposition party members rushed into the well of the House as Vaishnaw was called to make a statement over the issue. The Opposition members shouted slogans and tore papers that appeared to be copies of the statement that Vaishnaw was to make. As papers were flung into the air, the minister could not complete his statement and instead laid it on the table of the House. Earlier, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had joined his party MPs outside Parliament in their protest over the farm reform laws. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were also disrupted on the first two days of the session on July 19 and July 20 by the Opposition members’ protest. While the Lok Sabha couldn’t do business on both days, Rajya Sabha members discussed COVID-19 management for four hours on July 20. The session resumed on July 22 after a day’s break on account of Eid-ul-Azha. The Monsoon Session, to be held until August 13, will have a total of 19 sittings. Both houses – the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha – will remain functional. The Centre had listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session. The session is the first after the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave wrecked havoc in the country.
  • July 23, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Congress MPs move Adjournment Motions over Pegasus, Farm Laws

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of 'Pegasus Project' media report. Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda has given suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha over farmers' agitation over three farm laws.

  • July 23, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Pegasus row: Trinamool MPs snatch statement from IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, tear it

    Opposition Trinamool Congress' MPs yesterday tore papers and flung them into the air, throwing the Rajya Sabha into bedlam as Union Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw read a statement on the alleged snooping using spyware Pegasus. TMC and other opposition party members rushed into the well of the House as Vaishnaw was called to make a statement over the issue.

    The Opposition members shouted slogans and tore papers that appeared to be copies of the statement that Vaishnaw was to make. As papers were flung into the air, the minister could not complete his statement and instead laid it on the table of the House.

  • July 23, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | All Congress Members of Parliament will be meeting at 9.45 am today at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office. The party MPs will protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the Parliament complex over farmers' agitation and the 'Pegasus Project' reports. (Input from news agency ANI)

  • July 23, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST

  • July 23, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

    The Monsoon Session, to be held until August 13, will have a total of 19 sittings. Both houses – the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha – will remain functional. The Centre had listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session. The session is the first after the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave wrecked havoc in the country.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.