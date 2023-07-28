English
    • Market Buzz

      ITC expects demerged hotels entity to flourish, backed by parent's 40% stakeITC’s 40 percent stake will help instill a strong brand value, resonating goodwill, and offer a sense of stability and security to all stakeholders and employees involved, the company said.

      ITC’s 40 percent stake will help instill a strong brand value, resonating goodwill, and offer a sense of stability and security to all stakeholders and employees involved, the company said. Read more

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      PM Modi to inaugurate Semicon 2023
      IBA to decide five-day week for banks
      Ola S1 Air electric scooter to go on sale
      Q1 results Indian Oil Corporation, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Marico, Supreme Industries
      Tomorrow
      INDIA alliance to visit Manipur
      Poco to launch its first wireless earbuds
      G20’s C20 Summit to begin in Jaipur
      JRD Tata Mahotsav in Jamshedpur
      NEET UG 2023 counselling first round
      Hospital to hold oncologists’ conference
      Q1 results of NTPC, IDFC First Bank, Five-Star Business Finance, Multi Commodity Exchange of India

    • Big Story

      Royalty-like arrangement for ITC Hotels to use ITC brands: Sanjiv Puri on demerger

      ITC Ltd. and its new, demerged entity ITC Hotels will have an arrangement through which the latter can use ITC brands for something akin to a royalty, which will be in line with industry standards and which won’t be a huge amount, said Sanjiv Puri in an interaction with analysts. Read more

    • Your Money

      SEBI issues guidelines for emergency facility for debt funds in unfavourable market conditions

      On June 28, the finance minister is expected to launch the corpus that aims to provide liquidity to debt mutual funds in troubled times. On June 27, SEBI issued detailed guidelines on how debt funds will make use of this facility. Read more

    • Tech Tattle

      WhatsApp now allows users to send quick video messages

      WhatsApp on July 27 introduced instant video messages that allows users to record and share short 60-second videos directly in the chat window. Read more

    • Auto

      Reduce Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4575: Prabhudas Lilladher

      Prabhudas Lilladher recommended reduce rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 4574 in its research report dated July 26, 2023. Read more

    • Tailpiece

      Amazon India launches first-ever floating store on Srinagar's Dal Lake

      Amazon India on July 27 announced its first-ever floating store on Dal Lake in Srinagar, Kashmir, as part of its last-mile delivery programme "I Have Space". Read more

    How to get the best out of smallcap funds? Simply Save

