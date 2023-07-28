Market Buzz

ITC expects demerged hotels entity to flourish, backed by parent's 40% stakeITC’s 40 percent stake will help instill a strong brand value, resonating goodwill, and offer a sense of stability and security to all stakeholders and employees involved, the company said.

