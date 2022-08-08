English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Money laundering case: ED to produce Sanjay Raut before special court in Mumbai

    The court last Thursday extended Raut's ED custody till August 8, while noting the agency had made remarkable progress in the probe into the money laundering case involving the Shiv Sena leader. The ED had then sought his further custody for eight days, saying it has unearthed a new trail of money.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 08, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will produce Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, arrested in a money laundering case, before a special court in Mumbai on Monday.

    The court last Thursday extended Raut's ED custody till August 8, while noting the agency had made remarkable progress in the probe into the money laundering case involving the Shiv Sena leader. The ED had then sought his further custody for eight days, saying it has unearthed a new trail of money.

    Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, was found to be beneficiary of Rs 1.17 crore of proceeds of crime in addition of Rs 1.06 crore that had come to light earlier, it claimed.

    The Shiv Sena leader was arrested on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.

    The documents seized during the probe showed the purchase of properties at Alibaug in neighbouring Raigad district by Raut involved substantial cash transactions, the ED had said.

    Close

    As much as Rs 1.08 crore was found in the bank account of Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut, the probe agency had claimed. The ED on Saturday questioned Varsha Raut for more than nine hours in connection with the case and recorded her statement.

    Sanjay Raut, 60, is a close aide of Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. He has denied any wrongdoing and called the ED case against him as "false".

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #ED #India #money laundering case #mumbai #Sanjay Raut
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 08:42 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.