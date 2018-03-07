App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 07, 2018 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mohammad Shami rubbishes claims after wife alleges abuse, cheating

Mohammad Shami's wife Hasin Jahan also alleged that she was victim of domestic abuse at the hands of the Indian pacer his family.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan has accused the Indian pacer of having extra-marital affairs and having cheated on her with several other women, on Tuesday.

Jahan also alleged that she was victim of domestic abuse at the hands of the Indian pacer his family.

She took to Facebook and posted screenshots and photographs of the Shami’s ‘chats’ with other women.

Mohammad Shami has however, has rubbished the claims. In a tweet posted on Wednesday, Shami said that the news was a ‘lie’ and called it an attempt at maligning his image and disrupting his on-field performance.

related news

Speaking to ABP News, Jahan said that “Whatever I have posted is just the tip of the iceberg. Shami’s acts are far more heinous. He has relationships with multiple women.”

According to news reports, Jahan accessed the chats by hacking into Shami’s phone, which was allegedly gifted to him by Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Daredevils.

Jahan alleged that she was 'mentally and physically tortured' by Shami and his family till '2-3 in the morning.’ She also alleged that the bowler physically abused her up after returning from the South Africa tour.

tags #cricket #Current Affairs #India #Mohammed Shami #Sports

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC