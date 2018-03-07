Mohammad Shami rubbishes claims after wife alleges abuse, cheating

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan has accused the Indian pacer of having extra-marital affairs and having cheated on her with several other women, on Tuesday.

Jahan also alleged that she was victim of domestic abuse at the hands of the Indian pacer his family.

She took to Facebook and posted screenshots and photographs of the Shami’s ‘chats’ with other women.



Hi

I'm Mohammad Shami.

Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe Badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai.

— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) March 7, 2018

Mohammad Shami has however, has rubbished the claims. In a tweet posted on Wednesday, Shami said that the news was a ‘lie’ and called it an attempt at maligning his image and disrupting his on-field performance.

Speaking to ABP News, Jahan said that “Whatever I have posted is just the tip of the iceberg. Shami’s acts are far more heinous. He has relationships with multiple women.”

According to news reports, Jahan accessed the chats by hacking into Shami’s phone, which was allegedly gifted to him by Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Daredevils.

Jahan alleged that she was 'mentally and physically tortured' by Shami and his family till '2-3 in the morning.’ She also alleged that the bowler physically abused her up after returning from the South Africa tour.