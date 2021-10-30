MARKET NEWS

Medical aspirant allegedly dies by suicide over NEET in Tamil Nadu

According to police, the youth had taken up the test in 2019 and 2020, but could not clear. So he tried his luck for the third time this year.

PTI
October 30, 2021 / 06:35 PM IST
Representative image/PTI

Apprehensive over the outcome of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), a 20-year old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide in the district.

K Keerthivasan of Sangarayapuram near here had appeared for the entrance exam held in September for the third time, results of which are expected in a couple of days.

According to police, the youth had taken up the test in 2019 and 2020, but could not clear. So he tried his luck for the third time this year.

Explained | Why Tamil Nadu has brought in a Bill for exemption from NEET?

With National Testing Agency publishing the answer key, the youth was said to be upset and told his parents that he may not be able to clear the test this year also, they said.

Despite the advise from his parents to wait for the results, Keerthivasan allegedly consumed pesticides on Friday afternoon and was admitted to Pollachi Government hospital. The doctors attending to the youth referred him to the Government hospital here, where he died at night, they added.
first published: Oct 30, 2021 06:34 pm

