MCD gears up to keep Delhi clean ahead of G20 Summit

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) released a comprehensive cleaning plan ahead of the G20 Summit. The plan was released on August 5, according to a report by the Times of India.

As part of the plan the summit area has been strategically divided into small stretches for sweeping, collection of garbage and construction and demolition waste and pruning of trees.

"250 members of the environment management services as well as maintenance and horticulture departments have been deployed on the road next to Pragati Maidan," the report said quoting MCD officials.

To ensure unobstructed movement and cleanliness on roads, several measures have been put in place, 44 roads are being cleaned twice daily as a part of the plan, additionally sanitation workers are also cleaning the side channels and bell mouths of roads.

"We have a dedicated team of manual road sweeping machine operators in morning and evening shifts on 44 major roads to clean the debris and silt accumulating along central verges. Nodal officers with a dedicated team of sanitation workers are actively engaged in cleaning the side channels and bell mouths of roads,"the MCD official said.

To deal with the disposal of construction debris, the plan has allocated the use of tippers to collect silt and garbage from the roads.

So far, 1,651.5 metric of construction and demolition waste has been cleared. The MCD is also using a multipurpose vehicle equipped with a smog gun to clean footpaths.

In order to ensure beautification of the venue and its adjoining areas a team from the horticulture department is removing grass from footpaths, pruning overgrown vegetation and clearing dry branches.

The MCD has also removed 3,254 posters which were defacing the city, added officials.

To ensure hygiene and sanitation, the MCD has placed decorative dustbins near high-traffic areas like Buddha Jayanti Park gate, Army Public School and other major bus stops.

New toilets have also been built as part of the plan along with the renovation of existing toilets in areas such as Rajghat, Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Nizamuddin and Humayun's Tomb.

"A new public toilet has been constructed across the Supreme Court and two new public toilets have been built at Dhaula Kuan," said the official.

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi urged all the concerned authorities to make the event a success in an interview with the Indian Express.

"This is an international event. Instead of running after credit, we should focus on how we can make this the Summit a success. We should think about how we can best welcome our guests, look at how Delhi has changed, how every department has done their job efficiently and responsibly," the MCD Mayor said.