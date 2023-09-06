G20 Summit 2023: Delhi imposes heavy traffic restrictions for Sept 9-10 event

G20 Summit 2023: All types of commercial vehicles, including the buses already present in Delhi, shall be allowed to move on Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.

The Delhi government on September 4 issued a gazette notification on the traffic restrictions imposed by the authorities because of G20 Summit scheduled in the city on September 9 and 10.

All types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, inter-state buses and local city buses, such as Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS) buses, shall not operate on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel from the intervening night of September 7 and 8 to September 10, the notification said.

"Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) will not be allowed to enter Delhi from 9pm on September 7 to 11.59pm on September 10," it said.

Goods vehicles carrying essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits and medical supplies with valid 'no-entry permissions' will be allowed to enter the city, it mentioned.

The entire area of New Delhi district will be considered as 'Controlled Zone-I' from the morning of September 8 till September 10.

Only bona fide residents, authorised vehicles and vehicles dealing with housekeeping, catering, waste management for hotels, hospitals and other important installations in the district will be allowed to travel on C-Hexagon, India Gate and other roads.

"No TSR and taxi will be allowed to enter or ply in New Delhi district from 5am on September 9 to 11.59pm on September 10," the notification said.

However, all types of commercial vehicles, including buses already present in Delhi, shall be allowed to move on Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the city borders, it added.

Taxis carrying bona fide residents and tourists having valid bookings in hotels located inside New Delhi district and intending to go to the New Delhi railway station will be allowed to ply on the road network inside New Delhi district, as per the notification.

Vehicles of the armed forces, paramilitary forces, police, disaster management, fire tenders, ambulances and those engaged in emergency services like road maintenance, maintenance of electric supply, water or sewage line, and communication network will be allowed to move throughout Delhi.

With PTI inputs