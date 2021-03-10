Mamata Banerjee injured during election campaign in Nandigram, says 'was pushed'

Visuals shared by news agencies showed Mamata Banerjee's aides assisting her back to her car. (Image: ANI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was injured during her election campaign in Nandigram on March 10.

She claimed that "four to five persons pushed" her which led to the injury in her leg. The incident allegedly took place while Mamata was getting back into her car.

Visuals shared by news agencies showed the chief minister's aides lifting her to the backseat of her car as she was unable to walk.

While speaking to reporters, Mamata said there was no police present at the spot when she was "attacked".

"Not even one police official was present. 4-5 people intentionally manhandled me in presence of public. No local police present during program not even SP. It was definitely a conspiracy," she added.



#WATCH West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram says she has suffered an injury in her leg after few people pushed her when she was near her car pic.twitter.com/D1l00MU7xw

— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

Apart from the injury in her leg, Mamata also claimed to be suffering from severe pain in her waist following the alleged attack. She was rushed back to Kolkata, where a team of doctors is expected to examine her condition.

The Election Commission took cognisance of the incident and sought a report on the matter from the state chief secretary and special poll observers.

West Bengal BJP vice president Arjun Singh accused the Bengal CM of indulging in "drama" to draw sympathy ahead of the polls.

"Is it Taliban that her convoy was attacked? Huge police force accompanies her. Who can get near her? 4 IPS officers are her security incharge and must be suspended. Attackers don't appear out of nowhere, they've to be nabbed. She did drama for sympathy, news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Mamata, the chief of ruling Trinamool Congress, was in Nandigram on March 10 to file her nomination papers from the constituency.

She would be contesting against her one-time aide-turned-political rival Suvendhu Adhikari, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year. The seat goes to polls in the second phase of elections, scheduled on April 1.

Suvendhu, while speaking to reporters shortly before the alleged attack on Mamata, said the chief minister would lose "200 percent" in Nandigram. "For the past 10 years, she indulged in appeasement politics by supporting ghuspetiye (infiltrators)," he added.