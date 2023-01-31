Maharashtra: Woman paraded with garland of footwear in village for questioning husband's death

Illustration by Suneesh K.

A widow was beaten up, her face blackened, and she was paraded with a garland of footwear in a village in Nashik district of Maharashtra by some women after she doubted the circumstances surrounding the death of her husband, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Shivre village in Chandwad taluka, 65 km from Nashik city, on January 30.

An official said the victim was recently injured in a road accident, following which her husband dropped her at her parent's place. He had also come to meet her twice with their daughters.

However, when she was at her parents' house she was told by her in-laws that her husband had died by suicide.

"During the post-death ritual on January 30, the woman expressed doubt over the circumstances surrounding her husband's death which angered her sister-in-law," the official said.

