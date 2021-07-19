Maharashtra, West Bengal make it mandatory for non-vaccinated air passengers to carry a negative RT-PCR test report
Both governments said that the RT-PCR tests must be conducted within 72 hours of departure of the incoming flight.
July 19, 2021 / 08:45 PM IST
The state governments of West Bengal and Maharashtra on July 19 announced that all flight passengers travelling to the states will have to mandatorily carry a negative RT-PCR test report for COVID-19 to enter the state.
Passengers will also be allowed entry into these states if they carry a certificate that shows that they are fully vaccinated with both doses of the vaccine, the state governments said in notifications seen by Moneycontrol.
Both governments said that the RT-PCR tests must be conducted within 72 hours of departure of the incoming flight.
The decision by both state governments comes after there was an influx of travellers to local tourist hotspots after lockdown restrictions were eased by the state government following the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 in India.
Furthermore, with the monsoon season coming in across the country experts have said there is a high risk of spread of infections in the rains if COVID protocol is not followed.
The West Bengal government had last week made it mandatory for tourists entering northern districts of Dooars and Darjeeling to carry COVID-19 negative test reports.