Maharashtra, West Bengal make it mandatory for non-vaccinated air passengers to carry a negative RT-PCR test report

Representational image

The state governments of West Bengal and Maharashtra on July 19 announced that all flight passengers travelling to the states will have to mandatorily carry a negative RT-PCR test report for COVID-19 to enter the state.

Passengers will also be allowed entry into these states if they carry a certificate that shows that they are fully vaccinated with both doses of the vaccine, the state governments said in notifications seen by Moneycontrol.

Both governments said that the RT-PCR tests must be conducted within 72 hours of departure of the incoming flight.

The decision by both state governments comes after there was an influx of travellers to local tourist hotspots after lockdown restrictions were eased by the state government following the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 in India.

Furthermore, with the monsoon season coming in across the country experts have said there is a high risk of spread of infections in the rains if COVID protocol is not followed.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The West Bengal government had last week made it mandatory for tourists entering northern districts of Dooars and Darjeeling to carry COVID-19 negative test reports.