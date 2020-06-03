App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra likely to decline MCA’s request to increase number of flights: Report

The request comes a week after the Centre restarted domestic flight services across the country

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) has asked the Maharashtra government to increase the number of flight services in and out of the state – especially to and from the financial capital, Mumbai.

The ministry held discussions with the state and wrote a letter requesting for flights to be increased to the earlier approved schedule, a senior government official told The Economic Times.

The request comes a week after the Centre restarted domestic flight services across the country. The state government, however, is likely to decline, they added.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

A state government official said the response would not be a flat no.

“We are not saying a no, but we need some time. Resuming so many flights now when we are at the peak of the pandemic would put a huge strain on our resources. We would need to quarantine them and if there is a spread of infection then it gets more worrisome,” he said.

As per the original schedule stated by Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the Centre planned to restart one-third of the pre-COVID-19 flight schedule – allowing 216 daily flights (in and out bound).

This was, however, rejected by some states, including Maharashtra – which allowed 50 flights daily (25 each in and out-bound) from Mumbai. The administration is of the opinion that greater influx of people into the state would increase coronavirus cases.

Besides, as the state leads with the highest number of coronavirus cases in India, public health infrastructures and medical facilities, especially in metro Mumbai are strained.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 09:51 am

tags #aviation #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India #Maharashtra

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

China rejects report that it delayed COVID-19 information sharing with WHO

China rejects report that it delayed COVID-19 information sharing with WHO

Coronavirus impact | Your kitchen can be as well stocked as restaurants now

Coronavirus impact | Your kitchen can be as well stocked as restaurants now

COVID-19 impact: India Inc's IT spends may fall 8% in 2020 to $83.5 billion

COVID-19 impact: India Inc's IT spends may fall 8% in 2020 to $83.5 billion

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.