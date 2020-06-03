Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Bengal records highest one-day spike in cases; Delhi’s COVID-19 tally crosses 22,000
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 1,98,706. India's recovery rate has reached 48.19 percent, according to the Health Ministry.
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Today is the seventy-first day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Health Ministry said yesterday that the recovery rate in India has reached 48.19 percent.
The Centre has extended the lockdown, now called 'Unlock 1', till June 30. A number of activities will be allowed to resume in a phased manner over this month.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,98,706. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 5,598. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 63.7 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 3.8 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain are the most-affected countries.
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally rises to 72,300 with 2,287 new cases
Maharashtra reported 2,287 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the tally to 72,300, while fatalities rose to 2,465 after 103 more patients died due to the infection, 49 of them in worst-hit Mumbai, the state health department said.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | Highest spike of 1,298 COVID-19 cases takes tally to over 22,000 in Delhi; death toll 556
A record single-day spike of 1,298 fresh cases took the COVID-19 tally in Delhi to over 22,000 yesterday and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 556, authorities said.
The previous highest spike in fresh cases — 1,295 — was recorded on May 31.
In a bulletin issued yesterday, the Delhi health department said the death toll due to coronavirus has risen to 556 in the national capital and the total number of cases has mounted to 22,132. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | Highest single-day spike of 396 COVID-19 cases in Bengal
West Bengal registered the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases yesterday with 396 people testing positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.
Ten persons died due to the disease since Monday evening, raising the death toll in the state to 263, it said.
The tally of confirmed cases rose to 5,772 in the state, while the number of active cases stood at 3,423, the department said in its daily bulletin. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 1,98,706. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 95,527 patients have recovered, 5,598 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 97,581. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 63.7 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 3.8 lakh.
With over 18.3 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Governments across the world have imposed strict restrictions to help curb the spread of the virus.
Today is the seventy-first day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has now been extended till June 30. On May 30, The Ministry of Home Affairs put out a detailed list of activities that will be allowed to resume in a phased manner over the next month. The nomenclature has changed to ‘unlock’ from ‘lockdown’.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.