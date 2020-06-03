Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Bengal records highest one-day spike in cases; Delhi’s COVID-19 tally crosses 22,000

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Today is the seventy-first day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Health Ministry said yesterday that the recovery rate in India has reached 48.19 percent.

The Centre has extended the lockdown, now called 'Unlock 1', till June 30. A number of activities will be allowed to resume in a phased manner over this month.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,98,706. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 5,598. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases.

Globally, there have been over 63.7 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 3.8 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain are the most-affected countries.