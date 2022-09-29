English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Maharashtra government set target of fitting two lakh solar agri pumps in state: Devendra Fadnavis

    Speaking to reporters later, he said, "The state government has set the target of installing two lakh agri solar pumps in the coming months. While one lakh will be set up by the Maharashtra Energy Development Authority (MEDA), the remaining ones will come from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL)."

    PTI
    September 29, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
    Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (File image)

    Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (File image)


    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the government has fixed the target of installing two lakh solar agricultural pumps in the state. Fadnavis, who also holds the charge of Energy Department, held a review meeting at its headquarters in Mumbai.

    Speaking to reporters later, he said, "The state government has set the target of installing two lakh agri solar pumps in the coming months. While one lakh will be set up by the Maharashtra Energy Development Authority (MEDA), the remaining ones will come from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL)."

    The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (KUSUM) will cover necessary parts of this programme of installing the solar agri pumps, he said, without giving details of how many pumps have been installed so far in the state.

    "The state government is also taking steps towards agri feeders to be converted on solar energy to benefit farmers. I have asked the officials to take efforts in reduce the transmission losses," he said.The state government has also given its approval for a wind energy project at Uran near Mumbai, Fadnavis said.
    PTI
    Tags: #CM Devendra Fadnavis
    first published: Sep 29, 2022 09:09 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.