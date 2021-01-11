MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Maharashtra confirms bird flu, 800 chickens died in Murumba village

Maharashtra has become the eighth state where the bird flu outbreak has been confirmed.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The bird flu outbreak has been confirmed in Maharashtra killing 800 chickens in Murumba village.

The chickens had died three days ago. After which, the district administration had sent their blood samples to the National Laboratory for testing. The reports confirmed that the chickens died of avian influenza virus, said Deepak Mughlikar, District Collector of Parbhani.

Maharashtra has become the eighth state where the bird flu outbreak has been confirmed. The other seven states are Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Test results are still awaited for samples from Delhi.

After confirmation of avian influenza-positive samples in poultry (two poultry farms) of Panchkula district of Haryana, the state government has deployed nine Rapid Response team, and containment operation is underway in both the epicentres.

Samples of crow/wild birds have been confirmed for avian influenza from Surat district of Gujarat and Sirohi district of Rajasthan.

Close

Related stories

Meanwhile, the central teams formed for monitoring the situation in the affected areas of the country are visiting the affected sites. One of the central teams reached Kerala on January 9 and is presently monitoring the epicentre sites and conducting an epidemiological investigation. Another central team reached Himachal Pradesh on January 10 and is undertaking a survey in the affected areas.

The Centre has asked states to build awareness among the public and avoid the spread of misinformation regarding avian influenza.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bird flu #Health #India #Maharashtra
first published: Jan 11, 2021 09:29 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.