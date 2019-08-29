App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 07:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra clears Rs 992-cr additional expenditure for MIHAN

The project aims at developing the existing Nagpur domestic airport as an international passenger and cargo hub airport along with a huge special economic zone (SEZ), which is abutting to the boundary of the airport.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra Cabinet granted administrative and financial approval for Rs 992-crore additional expenditure for the Multi-Model International Passenger and Cargo Hub Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN).



According to an official statement, the government had earlier approved Rs 1506 crore expenses for carrying out land acquisition, rehabilitation and technical works relating to the project.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 07:35 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

